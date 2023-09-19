How Emory School of Nursing will address staffing crisis in Georgia

Atlanta-based Emory University's School of Nursing has announced a partnership with the Georgia Nursing Leadership Coalition to address the nursing shortage across the state.

Together the two have formed the Georgia Nursing Workforce Center, which will "research and address issues of supply and demand for nursing in Georgia, including retention, recruitment, educational capacity, and the distribution of nursing workforce resources," according to a Sept. 19 news release.

Chelsea Hagopian, DNP, APRN, an assistant clinical professor at Emory's nursing school, will be the center's executive director.

"A healthy and well nursing workforce is key to a healthy and well Georgia," Dr. Hagopian said in the release. "The opportunity for learning and community with this center will help to strengthen and promote a diverse, inclusive and equity-minded nursing workforce, prepared and supported to meet Georgia's health and care needs."