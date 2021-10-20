Former Texas hospital nurse convicted in capital murder of 4 patients

A former nurse at Tyler, Texas-based Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital and Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler was found guilty Oct. 19 of capital murder, NBC reported.

William George Davis, 37, was accused of injecting air into four patients' arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in 2017 and 2018. The patients suffered unexplained neurological problems and died during recovery, according to NBC.

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that Mr. Davis was a scapegoat who was only charged because he was present when the deaths occurred. Prosecutor Jacob Putman said the hospital hadn't had any similar incidents since Mr. Davis left despite not changing any procedures.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty during sentencing, scheduled to begin Oct. 20, NBC reported.