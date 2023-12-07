AACN empowers nurses to create healthier hospital workplaces

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses is empowering hospital nurses to develop initiatives that promote healthier work environments through its Clinical Scene Investigator Academy.

The CSI Academy is a 12-month nursing leadership program in which nurses at participating hospitals identify challenges within their units and develop innovative projects to address them.

AACN has launched a special version of the program in which nurses will focus on implementing the association's standards for a healthy work environment. The first cohort is underway at Los Angeles General Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, also in Los Angeles.

Additional cohorts of nurses at hospitals in Ohio, Oregon, Delaware, Texas and Washington are slated to launch now through next spring, according to a Nov. 28 news release from AACN. In total, the program will include 80 teams of three to four nurses each.

"A healthy work environment is an essential element to nurse recruitment, satisfaction and retention, while also improving patient, nurse and hospital outcomes," AACN Chief Clinical Officer Vicki Good, DNP, RN, said in a news release. "While the positive impact of HWEs has been demonstrated through decades of research, the nursing community still struggles to translate evidence into practice and gain sustained support for HWE implementation. We aim to change that."

