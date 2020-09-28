5 nurses saving lives off the job

Below are the stories of some nurses saving lives outside the workplace:

1. Christine Schreiber, BSN, RN, a nurse at Portland-based Maine Medical Center, helped save the life of a severely injured motorcyclist whose vehicle had crashed on the side of the road, reports The Portland Press Herald. Ms. Schreiber was driving down the interstate when she saw the motorcycle crash. The nurse applied a tourniquet to the 33-year-old's bleeding leg, which saved his life, state police said.

2. Multiple unnamed nurses are credited with saving the life of a boy who collapsed during a middle school football game, according to KTIV. The boy collapsed on the field, and off-duty nurses and emergency responders attending the game performed CPR, keeping the boy alive until the paramedics arrived. Physicians later diagnosed the boy with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, or CPVT.

3. Boston-area police thanked Alexa Sequeira, MSN, RN, for the role she played in saving a man's life in May, according to The Boston Globe. Ms. Sequeira, an emergency room nurse at Winchester (Mass.) Hospital, drove past an accident and stopped to help revive a pulseless driver. Soon after, emergency responders arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

4. A cardiac nurse was named a Red Cross Good Samaritan Hero after saving a man's life at a Virginia gym, reports WSLS. Sybil Calhoun, MSN, RN, had been working out when a man near her went into cardiac arrest. Ms. Calhoun began CPR until the manager came over with an AED to help revive the man.

5. Celia Marcos, RN, a charge nurse at Los Angeles-based Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, attemped to save a COVID-19 patient who had stopped breathing and later succumbed to the virus herself, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 61-year-old nurse died 14 days after performing CPR on the dying patient. Ms. Marcos was known for her sweet nature and ability to heal rifts and remain cool-headed, colleagues told the Times. After she died, staff gathered outside the hospital in scrubs and masks to pay tribute to her.

