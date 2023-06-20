5 hospitals, health systems working to curb 1st year nurse turnover

First-year nurses continue to have the highest turnover rate among any other tenure level in the profession according to the 2023 nurse retention and staffing report, published by NSI Nursing Solutions Inc., a nurse staffing agency.

In an effort to reverse the trend, several health systems and hospitals have implemented nurse residency programs, aimed at creating a more steady, seamless transition for recent graduates into hospital settings.

Here are five nurse residency programs recently launched by health systems to boost retention: