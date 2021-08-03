4 incentives an Oklahoma health system is using to attract, retain nurses

Oklahoma City-based OU Health is launching several new incentives to address an ongoing nurse shortage, reports NBC affiliate KFOR-TV.

The organization currently has a 19 percent vacancy rate for nursing positions and a 47 percent turnover rate, reports KFOR-TV.

Below are four initiatives the Oklahoma health system is implementing to retain and recruit nurses:

1. OU Health is providing retention bonuses to current nurses.

2. The system is launching the "Travel at Home" program, which gives current nurses the option to be paid a traveling nurse rate instead of receiving a benefits package, unless legally mandated.

3. The "Weekend Program" gives nurses 72 hours of pay for 48 hours of work if they complete four 12-hour weekend shifts every two week pay period.

4. The system will give nurses a tuition reimbursement of $5,250 per year for any accredited nursing program, or they can apply for scholarships in three different degree programs.