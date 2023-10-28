60 health system CEO influencers | 2023

Thanks to their high-visibility roles, hospital and health system CEOs have the unique opportunity to influence the healthcare industry as a whole.

Whether these leaders are challenging the status quo, championing public health issues, pioneering new models of care, or embracing novel technologies, the nation – and even the world – is watching. More often than not, the precedents these executives set go on to become the golden standard for healthcare.

Becker's is proud to honor 60 hospital and health system CEOs who are using their considerable influence to shape the future of healthcare.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included leaders, hospitals, health systems, or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.



Gregory Adams. CEO of Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Mr. Adams is the chair and CEO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. He focuses on healthcare transformation, improving access and pushing for better healthcare outcomes. Since joining Kaiser in 1999, he has helped grow the organization's membership, improve affordability, and transform and expand access to care. Mr. Adams has over 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, previously serving as executive vice president and group president for health plan and hospital operations in all eight Kaiser regions. He also served as regional president in 2008 and was appointed executive vice president of the region in 2013. He is on several boards, including the Health and Retirement Committee of the Business Roundtable, the National Association of Health Services Executives and The Executive Leadership Council.

Imran A. Andrabi, MD. President and CEO of ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.). With over 7,000 team members and 180 points of care in Northeast Wisconsin, ThedaCare has thrived under Dr. Andrabi’s vision of reinventing healthcare to create a healthier future for all. A leader in population and digital health, his focus on enhancing access to quality care includes opening a new orthopedic hospital and two health campuses as a joint venture with Froedtert Health. To ensure access to advanced specialty care, he established partnerships between ThedaCare and Children’s Wisconsin, and Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin health network, plus a new residency program with the medical college. He is leading digital-first streamlining of patient care models with investments in firms like b.well, Notable and Panda. ThedaCare reached the top decile nationally for quality in key measures; achieved national top decile readmissions performance; ranked eight out of 154 large, complex care medical centers by Vizient; and an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. He chairs Vizient Upper Midwest board of 26 health systems and Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality with 34 health systems. ThedaCare achieved a Moody A1 stable rating and AA- stable by Fitch with strong financial and operational performance despite labor and inflationary pressures.

Barry Arbuckle, PhD. President and CEO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Under Dr. Arbuckle’s leadership, MemorialCare experienced unprecedented growth, and is a national leader driving healthcare transformation. MemorialCare’s early pioneering of evidence-based medicine with best practice teams along with creating scores of guidelines, leads to continued superior clinical outcomes. One of the first to embrace value-based care and with the region’s largest 24/7 virtual care options, he helped create the Southland’s most diversified care network—230 hospitals and outpatient locations near where people live and work – and achieved the region’s most value-based employer and health plan contracts. Critical to today’s economic challenges, annual savings to employers and health plans exceed $200 million. For example, a customized six-year Direct-To-Employer contract between MemorialCare and The Boeing Company significantly reduces health costs and improves workforce satisfaction and engagement. The 30-year MemorialCare Innovation Fund he chairs has partnered with over 50 companies, offering a valuable gateway to accelerate advances in healthcare products and services. A committed advocate for health reform, he speaks globally, serves on the California Office of Health Care Affordability Advisory Council, Healthcare Leadership Council Board and is past chair of Integrated Healthcare Association and California Hospital Association.

Carl S. Armato. CEO of Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Mr. Armato is an innovative leader whose vision has inspired growth and inclusion at Novant Health. During his tenure, Novant has grown from a $3.5 billion to a $8 billion organization with more than 36,000 team members and has been recognized as one of the safest healthcare systems in the U.S. by The Leapfrog Group. Mr. Armato has orchestrated the strategy for growth and expansion, most recently with acquisitions of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pender Medical Center and launching multiple Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics to serve at-risk and in-need communities. Novant Health, long associated with digital innovation, has received multi-year recognition as a “Most Wired” healthcare provider. One example of its artificial intelligence initiatives in clinical care focuses on treatment of patients experiencing stroke symptoms. Novant's commitment to addressing social determinants of health includes improved access to care and housing insecurity. Mr. Armato serves on the board of directors of Vizient and Healthcare Institute and is recognized as a Most Admired CEO by the Charlotte Business Journal and the Triad Business Journal.

Barclay Berdan. CEO of Texas Health Resources (Arlington). As CEO of Texas Health, Mr. Berdan is responsible for the vision that drives the more than 28,000 employees to care for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. Since being named as CEO in 2014, Texas Health has grown to more than 450 primary care providers, 6,400 physicians with active medical staff privileges, more than 400 points of access and 29 hospitals. Through Mr. Barclay's direction, Texas Health is improving access and affordability through home programs and virtual services. Under his leadership Texas Health has pioneered an approach that identifies organizations and initiatives that are addressing the critical issues within the community and is amplifying that work with grants as well as access to resources across the health system.

Joseph Cacchione, MD. CEO of Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Cacchione became CEO of Jefferson Health in September 2022. Before joining Jefferson, he served as St. Louis-based Ascension Health's executive vice president of clinical and network services. He also has experience as CEO of Ascension Michigan, and has held business development and operations leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Cacchione is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, and spent two decades as a private practice cardiologist and private physician practice executive. Throughout his career, Dr. Cacchione has shared his knowledge and expertise by authoring and co-authoring scholarly papers and presenting at conferences and meetings across the nation. Via his work, he shines a light on healthcare systems, novel healthcare models, cardiology and cardiovascular disease, and administration in healthcare.

David Callender, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). As president and CEO Dr. Callender is responsible for leading and overseeing the system’s network of more than 33,000 employees, 6,700 affiliated physicians and more than 265 care delivery sites. Dr. Callender is committed to advancing the health of Houstonians by providing expanded access to care with an unmatched focus on quality, safety and service. His commitment to employee health and wellbeing is evident, under his leadership, the organization's employee experience and engagement programs have boosted engagement scores and facilitated the growth of clinical talent. Dr. Callender's leadership extends beyond healthcare. He spearheaded efforts to advance state legislation addressing workplace violence in the healthcare sector, helping in the passage of Senate Bill 240.

Elizabeth Concordia. President and CEO of UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Concordia is the leader of UCHealth, which has a workforce of more than 30,000 people and an operating revenue of $6 billion. It includes 12 hospitals with over 2,100 inpatient beds and more than 150 clinic locations. Ms. Concordia is responsible for strategic direction, clinical operations and financial success. She is passionate about building a culture of innovation, access improvement, patient experience and cost reduction. She has helped to reduce wait times, expand online scheduling and provide patients with virtual reality experiences. She is also dedicated to giving back to the communities served by UCHealth. The health system has reinvested $1.1 billion into the community and is the largest provider of Medicaid services in the area. Ms. Concordia has led the system since 2014, focusing on strategic partnerships and developing new models of care. She helps the system work with outside partners, from small tech startups to large companies. These partnerships help UCHealth stay up with the care methods of the future.

Joanne Conroy, MD. CEO of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Conroy has led Dartmouth as its president and CEO since 2017, overseeing management of the state's only academic health system and the largest private employer in the state's healthcare landscape. Under Ms. Conroy's leadership, the system has been consistently ranked as the top hospital in New Hampshire by U.S. News & World Report. She has also helped Dartmouth broaden its reach throughout New Hampshire and into Vermont. Ms. Conroy is a vocal advocate for increasing women in health leadership. In 2019, she was named to the American Hospital Association's Board of Trustees. She is also a board-certified anesthesiologist.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Couris is at the helm of several organizations, including Tampa General, which comprises a 1,040-bed hospital and more than 130 care locations. He manages an annual budget of nearly $7 billion, more than 10,000 team members and 1,400 physicians. Under his leadership, Tampa General has grown its market share on both Florida coasts and expanded its footprint from 17 locations to more than 130. He also helped the system to improve its quality of care and patient outcomes as reflected by quality and safety scores and ratings. Team engagement scores have also risen from the 40th to the 87th percentile. Mr. Couris is currently executing a $550 million capital commitment to bring the most technology and innovative care to the state. He also spearheaded the launch of a new project, TGH at Home, which provides access to best-in-class hospital care from health providers at home. Since its launch, TGH at Home has reduced the risk of readmission for participating patients.

Russell F. Cox. President and CEO of Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). To help improve health outcomes and equity, Mr. Cox has made significant steps in placing community needs at the forefront of decision making. In this role since 2017, Mr. Cox believes in trying new approaches to care; this is evidenced by launching the Five Imperatives for Norton Healthcare that includes investing in underserved communities, educating staff to advocate on health policy issues, committing to having leadership in place that mirrors the community, increasing primary care offerings and establishing an Institute for Health Equity. Examples of these efforts include building a new hospital in a traditionally underserved area that prioritizes primary and preventive care and specialty services as well as opening a fully Spanish speaking clinic to increase access. After an extensive listening tour of community members, Mr. Cox advocated for changing the financial assistance program. This entails both increasing the number of families eligible to receive support and making changes so that those needing care are able to focus on getting well by allowing families to apply for assistance before there is a medical emergency.

Kenneth L. Davis, MD. CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Dr. Davis leads one of the nation’s largest integrated health systems with eight hospitals, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing and over 400 ambulatory sites with annual revenue of $11.3 billion. In 2023, the system launched a $140 million behavioral health center, Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine and Center for Discovery and Innovation to serve as anchors for life-science and biotechnology development in lower Manhattan. Groundbreaking innovative, collaborative research ventures include launch of a company producing low-cost COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries and revolutionary advancements in clinical care including a nasal spray treatment for influenza and treatment resistant depression. As a neurobiologist, he conducted pioneering research that led the FDA to approve four of the first five drugs for treating Alzheimer’s disease. Honors include Yale University’s George H. W. Bush Lifetime of Leadership Award. Mount Sinai Health System is also among the first anti-racist healthcare and learning institutions with a Road Map of principles, strategies and supporting initiatives to create authentic and sustainable change.

Leslie Davis. CEO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Ms. Davis brings over 30 years of healthcare experience to her role as president and CEO of UPMC, where she specializes in operations and business development. She leads the $23 billion system in shaping cost-effective patient-centered care models. Under her leadership, UPMC has a strong focus on innovation and growth. Ms. Davis has served as CEO since 2021, before which she was executive vice president of UPMC and president of its health services division. She first joined the system as president of the 335-bed Magee-Womens Hospital in 2004. Prior to joining UPMC, Ms. Davis held various leadership positions, including roles at Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Michael Dowling. President and CEO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Dowling is president and CEO of Northwell Health, where he leads a clinical, academic and research enterprise with a workforce of more than 85,000 serving over 2 million. Under his leadership, revenue has increased by $1 billion per year, to a total of more than $16 billion annual operating budget. Outside of the traditional hospital setting, Mr. Dowling oversaw the system’s implementation of an automated care platform that allows clinicians to monitor patients in between visits by using AI-powered chatbots and remote patient monitoring technology to decrease the number of readmissions to the hospital. In 2023, he led plans to increase Northwell's global presence via its center for global health. A staunch advocate on national issues including gun violence, immigration, reducing carbon emissions, and federal regulation, Mr. Dowling continues to use his influence to address public health issues and inequities in healthcare. Northwell launched its own gun violence awareness campaign and recently, Mr. Dowling led the charge to have more than 55 hospital and healthcare CEOs join a CEO taskforce to end gun violence, with plans to launch a prevention and safety campaign as well.

Mindy Estes, MD. CEO of Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.). Since 2011, Dr. Estes has been president and CEO of Saint Luke's Health System. Drawing from her background as a board-certified neurologist and neuropathologist, Dr. Estes oversees 14 hospitals, care institutes, home care and hospice, behavioral health, physician practices and beyond. She brings leadership expertise to her role, having previously served as president and CEO of Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington, Vt., CMO and then CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida, and executive vice president and chief of staff for MetroHealth System in Cleveland. Dr. Estes shares her knowledge and insights through speaking engagements on the regional, national and global level at various healthcare conferences. She also serves as a guest columnist, most recently in CEO Circle, the monthly membership newsletter for the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Gianrico Farrugia, MD. President and CEO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Farrugia leads a workforce of 78,000 worldwide that cares for 1.3 million people each year from all 50 U.S. states and 130 countries. With a singular focus on the need for patient-centered healthcare transformation, Dr. Farrugia is a leading voice in moving healthcare from a linear pipeline operational model to a platform-based model. Under his leadership, Mayo Clinic launched and scaled Mayo Clinic Platform, which brings together data partners, solution developers and healthcare providers to transform care through insights derived from clinical data across continents. Dr. Farrugia has been a Mayo Clinic physician for more than 30 years. Prior to serving as vice president and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, Dr. Farrugia was director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine, which is responsible for bringing genomics into routine clinical care. Dr. Farrugia also was a co-founder of the Center for Innovation at Mayo Clinic.

Peter Fine. President and CEO of Banner Health (Phoenix). Mr. Fine has held the president and CEO roles at Banner Health since November 2000. His role entails oversight of the 33-hospital, 52,000-employee system, which garners $12.4 billion in revenue. During his tenure with Banner, he has worked to expand ambulatory services and secure innovative partnerships. Before coming to Banner Health, Mr. Fine served as executive vice president and COO of Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee. He has held several additional healthcare leadership roles throughout his career. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the American Hospital Association, Health Management Academy and Greater Phoenix Leadership. Mr. Fine serves on the board of directors for Banner Health, Premier, Inc., Greater Phoenix Leadership, and Jeenie.

Tina Freese Decker. President & CEO of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Ms. Freese Decker is driven by a passion to make health better. Through her bold and innovative leadership, two of Michigan’s leading health systems came together in 2022 to form Corewell Health — a $14.7 billion nonprofit integrated health system and a provider-sponsored health plan, Priority Health, that serves 1.3 million members. In the first year and a half of integration, Ms. Freese Decker is inspiring a vibrant and healthy culture and the more than 60,000 team members have been united under a new name, one enterprise resource platform, harmonized policies and benefits, shared communications and new recognition platforms, and through a shared focus on mortality they have aligned on quality metrics saving more than 1,300 lives. With people at the core of everything they do, she and her team are focused on a future where health is simple, affordable, equitable and exceptional. As chair-elect of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, she influences and shapes health policy, engages in advocacy, and builds strong relationships with decision-makers across the country.

Julie Freischlag, MD. CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Winston-Salem, N.C.); Chief Academic Officer and Executive Vice President of Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Freischlag spent 30 years as a practicing vascular surgeon and healthcare leader before joining Wake Forest Baptist in 2017. She is responsible for the health system's clinical, academic and innovation enterprises, with a focus on delivering patient-centered care and promoting diversity and inclusion. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives to expand research, add specialties and redesign surgical training programs at top institutions. Dr. Freischlag spent time as chair of surgery and surgeon-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions and was a past chair of the board of regents for the American College of Surgeons. She has also served as past president for the Society for Vascular Surgery and past president of the Association of VA Surgeons and Society of Surgical Chairs.

Gerald "J.P." Gallagher. President and CEO of NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Gallagher leads NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health, the third largest health system in the state of Illinois with more than 27,000 team members and more than 7,100 physicians. Under Mr. Gallagher's watch, NorthShore has successfully executed three mergers and more than doubled in size over the last three years, delivering nationally recognized care and clinical results during the pandemic. His accomplishments include establishing systemwide quality collaboratives focused on safety, experience and health outcomes and a thriving clinical institute model advancing care through academics, research and innovation, spearheading the establishment of a systemwide commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for the benefit of patients and team members and earning the system nation recognition on a yearly basis.

Robert Garrett. CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Driving the Hackensack Meridian Health mission to transform healthcare regionally and globally, Mr. Garrett has led network initiatives over the past year that elevate and expand access to care, enhance research and discovery, innovate medical education, improve quality outcomes, and advance pandemic-related recovery. The network has been recognized as a leader in quality and health equity and has the No. 1 adult and children’s hospitals in New Jersey and is No. 1 in the nation in DEI. Under Mr. Garrett’s leadership, the network continues to build the health system of the future by expanding access, better coordinating care, enhancing the patient experience and innovating care. The network recently opened New Jersey's first "smart hospital." Mr. Garrett participated in a United Nations panel which developed uniform global standards to help healthcare providers identify and aid victims of human trafficking, protocols sent to the World Health Organization for adoption. On a national level, Mr. Garrett participated as a featured speaker this spring in POLITICO’s national healthcare summit in Washington D.C., addressing the importance of advancing health equity through social determinants of health and quality strategies.

Bill Gassen. President and CEO of Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mr. Gassen brings mastery in rural care delivery leadership and transformational growth to his role as president and CEO of Sanford Health. He assumed the role in 2020, taking on responsibility for the $7.1 billion integrated health system after previously serving as the system's chief administrative officer, corporate counsel and chief human resources officer. Mr. Gassen aims to strategically position Sanford Health as the top rural health system in the nation moving forward, with the goal of further expanding access to care and ensuring that a patient's home address does not impede their ability to receive personalized, compassionate care. Under his leadership, the system committed to a $350 million virtual care initiative that will enhance access to care for rural, underserved communities. Additionally, he led the system in launching eight new graduate medical residencies and fellowships to educate future rural healthcare providers. In addition to his position at Sanford, Mr. Gassen is a member of the Health Systems Council of the American Hospital Association and serves on the board of directors for Oscar Health and Healthcare Institute.

Laurie H. Glimcher, MD. President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dr. Glimcher leads the only hospital ranked in the top five nationally by U.S. News & World Report in both adult and pediatric cancer care and also ranked as New England's top ranked cancer center for more than 20 years. She is also director of Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and is the Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. As CEO, Dr. Glimcher has led Dana-Farber through significant growth, opening three new outpatient clinics in the last four years. A proponent of improving access to equitable care, Dr. Glimcher has overseen the establishment of community partnerships to connect patients from underserved communities to cancer prevention, education, diagnosis and care. She is committed to supporting Dana-Farber’s research, which has played a substantive role in developing 51 percent of all FDA-approved cancer drugs in the last five years. Dr. Glimcher is a member of both the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and former president of the American Association of Immunologists.

Brian Gragnolati. President and CEO of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Gragnolati has led Atlantic Health for the last eight years, leading a team of 20,000 team members and 5,000 physicians. He leads over 400 care settings, including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals and urgent care centers. Mr. Gragnolati is passionate about expanding access to care, helping the system touch more than 1 million lives annually. He is skilled at balancing financial stewardship with innovative investments into healthcare's future. He also is experienced in sharing his health beliefs on a large scale, making press appearances on CNBC, MSNBC and Bloomberg Radio. His career in healthcare spans over 40 years. Before joining Atlantic in 2015, he held roles at Johns Hopkins, Wellspan Health, University of Vermont Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center. In 2019, he served as chair of the board of trustees of the American Hospital Association. He is also an outspoken advocate for health equity and inclusion. Under his leadership, Atlantic has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign.

Augrey Gregory, PhD. President and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division - North Region. Dr. Gregory was tapped to lead AdventHealth's Central Florida Division in October 2021 after serving as CEO for Detroit Medical Center, part of Tenet Health. She oversees the Central Florida Division's strategic direction and is responsible for executing strategies that support the total network of care. Dr. Gregory is also tasked with developing influential relationships with community partners, consumers and other stakeholders in the local and regional markets. Dr. Gregory has a reputation as a change agent and while at Detroit Medical Center served on the Michigan Health & Hospital Association's board of trustees. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also appointed her to the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. Dr. Gregory champions health equity and has excelled in growing both volume and high-margin product lines within the organizations she leads.

Rod Hanners. CEO of Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Known for innovations in championing employee wellness, advancing equity, furthering academic medicine, creating supportive environments and much more, Mr. Hanners oversees four Los Angeles area hospitals and over 100 unique clinics in Southern and Central California. He is highly regarded for promoting a culture of trust and teamwork and for prioritizing employee wellness through the health system’s comprehensive Care for the Caregiver program that fosters workforce well-being and resiliency. Mr. Hanners is also a champion of health equity. In 2022 he hired the health system’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer and was a driving force behind the recent launch of the Keck Medicine Gender-Affirming Care program, which provides comprehensive healthcare to transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse individuals in a safe and supportive environment. Under his leadership, Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, has been nationally recognized for safety and quality standards by Vizient and The Leapfrog Group and ranks among the top 50 hospitals in the country in 10 specialties according to the most recent Best Hospitals rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Tim Hingtgen. CEO of Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Mr. Hingtgen leads 43 distinct healthcare systems including 76 hospitals across 15 states with a shared purpose of helping people get well and live healthier. His prioritizing safe, high-quality healthcare services is evident in over 15 million patient encounters in 2022. He is laser-focused on driving strong operational performance and enhancing competitive position in each CHS market. He directed $475 million in capital investments in 2022, and over 18 months, added 200 hospital beds and dozens of access points, including primary and specialty care, freestanding emergency departments and ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers. CHS has substantially improved recruitment and retention of physicians, other providers, nurses and critical clinical roles and expanded GME and Nursing College programs, with educational opportunities for the next generation of clinical leaders. He embraces healthcare innovation to improve patient care, supports healthcare workers, creates greater efficiencies and supports direct company investment in a number of emerging healthcare companies. Mr. Hingtgen serves on the Federation of American Hospitals board and advocates for policies that protect U.S. hospitals and the patients they serve.

Rod Hochman, MD. President and CEO of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Dr. Hochman is reshaping healthcare with a focus on digital innovation, genomics, population health, mental health, whole-person care and outreach to the poor and vulnerable. With 120,000 employees and physicians serving 51 hospitals, health plans, education and outpatient centers in seven states, Providence invested nearly $2.1 billion in uncompensated care, community benefit and commitments in 2022, allocated $100 million to establish Well Being Trust to advance mental, social and spiritual health programs, and pledged $50 million to address racial disparities. Dr. Hochman led Providence through industrywide challenges, emphasizing data leverage, AI, care innovation and cost-efficiency. He led Providence’s IS infrastructure to become a pioneer in utilizing AI in healthcare. His focus on modernization resulted in Providence being the only health system on a single enterprise resource planning system and the largest on a single electronic health record, with resulting advancements in AI, machine learning and other leading-edge technologies. His leadership led to numerous strategic partnerships that have diversified and boosted revenue to ensure growth while maintaining strong performance in non-acute sectors.

Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN. President and CEO of The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). Dr. Green has more than 40 years of healthcare leadership experience, including time as president of Mission Hospital and COO of Mission Health before Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired it in 2011. She is focused on increasing access to care and improving outcomes. Dr. Green joined Queen's in 2019 and under her leadership the health system has achieved a positive operating margin and improved quality. She also led an affiliation agreement with The University of Hawai'i John A. Burns School of Medicine and University Health Partners to boost education for the next generation of healthcare providers. Dr. Green has spent time on the board of commissioners for the Joint Commission in addition to being involved with the boards of several community organizations.

Wendy Horton, PharmD. CEO of UVA Health University Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). Dr. Horton is known as a strategic and transformational leader with a commitment to patient-centered care. During her tenure at UVA, she has advocated for care quality and redesign, adding technology and additional patient-focused resources for a more sustainable healthcare system. She became CEO in 2020 and since then her roadmap for the future has led to $60 million increases in net operating revenue per year. She previously spent time as COO of UVA medical Center and chief administrative officer of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Horton is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and mentors new members of the American College of Healthcare Executives, where she is a fellow.

Joseph R. Impicciche. CEO of Ascension (St. Louis). As CEO of Ascension, Mr. Impicciche is tasked with guiding the system in its mission to provide individualized care to all, with a specific focus on those with the greatest need. He uses the considerable influence associated with his position to speak up on issues related to care access and public health, such as health equity, drug costs, gun control, racial justice and more. He also advocates for the use of technology to advance innovation in the healthcare sphere. Mr. Impicciche is able to further broaden his impact through speaking engagements at workshops and institutes. He has previously served Ascension as president and CEO, president and COO, and executive vice president and general counsel. He has been on the board of various organizations and is currently vice chairperson/chairperson-elect of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, the American Hospital Association, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Foundation, and the St. Louis Regional Business Council.

Candace S. Johnson, PhD. President, CEO and M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Johnson broke barriers when she became the first woman to lead Roswell Park in 2015, and keeps breaking ground ever since. A PhD scientist who first garnered attention for leading research on how vitamin D might benefit cancer patients, she steered strategic expansion of pivotal programs in community outreach and engagement, immunotherapy and cellular therapy, initiating a $98 million project to create the largest U.S. cellular therapy program of its kind. Recognized by organizations locally and nationally, like Buffalo Black Nurses, Gabriel A. Rodriguez American Legion Post, Buffalo Renaissance Foundation and Girl Scouts, Dr. Johnson led Roswell Park through an unprecedented period of growth and effectiveness. In just the last five years, the cancer center added 24 beds to accommodate a 26% increase in patients, peer-reviewed grant dollars are up 87%, a new 30,000-square foot satellite location improves access to comprehensive cancer care, revenues crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time in Roswell Park’s 125-year history and Forbes recognized Roswell Park among the top three employers in New York State. Its uniquely large, broadly focused program dedicated to indigenous cancer research is globally recognized on topics of indigenous health equity.

Laura Kaiser. President and CEO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser is responsible for 23 hospitals and more than 300 physician offices as the chief executive of SSM Health. She oversees the success of the $9.3 billion Catholic health system with more than 40,000 team members and 12,800 healthcare providers. She spent time as executive vice president and COO of Salt Lake City, Utah-based Intermountain Health before joining SSM in 2017. Her strengths include improving clinical quality, sparking innovation and inspiring performance. She also has experience driving strategic growth and leading partnerships. Ms. Kaiser is a board member of the Catholic Health Association and Embold Health.

K. Craig Kent, MD. CEO of UVA Health and Executive Vice President of Health Affairs at the University of Virginia (Charlottesville). Dr. Kent leads the $4.2 billion academic health system, which includes six hospitals. UVA consistently ranks top in the state by U.S. News & World Report in nine specialties. The system recently opened a freestanding orthopedic center under Dr. Kent's leadership. He is responsible for overseeing all of UVA's strategy and operations. He also produced the first ever UVA Health system wide mission and vision statement and a 10-year strategic plan. He has also renewed the system's focus on philanthropy. He has devoted significant resources to identifying three underserved communities in the area and partnering with them to expand access to care and telehealth. He also speaks nationally and internationally about the importance of academic medicine to the success of healthcare. He joined UVA just six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic escalated and helped the system through major associated challenges, including inflation and staffing shortages.

Mark A. Keroack, MD. President and CEO of Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.). Dr. Keroack has been at the forefront of national and global health crises, from providing compassionate care to patients as an infectious disease specialist during the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic to sharing his expertise to support the state of Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a respected voice in healthcare for the region, Dr. Keroack was chosen by former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to serve on his Reopening Advisory Board, charged with advising the administration on strategies to reopen the economy. Dr. Keroack has positioned Baystate Health as a national leader in adopting population-based approaches to care, emphasizing prevention, wellness, care integration, and cost containment under a global budget. Today, the average provider within the health system has approximately 90% of their patients in a globally budgeted payment arrangement. Under his leadership, Baystate Health adopted an aggressive strategy to become a risk-bearing and risk-managing healthcare provider and established accountable care organizations that ensure patients receive the care they need.

Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO of Mass General Brigham (Boston). Dr. Klibanski leads this integrated academic healthcare system that includes Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, nationally recognized specialty hospitals Mass Eye and Ear, McLean, and Spaulding Rehabilitation, seven community hospitals, a health plan, physician networks, community health centers, home-based care, and long-term care services. Dr. Klibanski has served in her role since 2019 and has led clinical integration of services to make it easier for patients to access the system’s world-class care. She has overseen increased investment in leading-edge research that has the potential to revolutionize treatments, such as gene and cell therapy, leveraging $2.3 billion in annual research funding. Under her leadership, Mass General Brigham’s innovation team has created more than 300 companies that are making broad impacts on human health. She has also led the system to expand investment in community health and established “United Against Racism,” a multi-year commitment to address the impacts that racism has on patients, employees, and the broader community.

Wright Lassiter. CEO of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Mr. Lassiter leads one of the country's largest and most diverse healthcare organizations, with a network of 140 hospitals and 1,500 care sites across 21 states. Since he took the helm in 2022, CommonSpirit has launched virtual nursing at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and taken on 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites in Colorado, Kansas and Utah previously managed by Centura Health. Previously, Mr. Lassiter served as CEO of Henry Ford Health in Detroit, Mich., and Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif. During his time at Henry Ford, Mr. Lassiter led the system through strategic planning and completed two successful mergers to expand the system's footprint and revenues. He also oversaw the system's rebranding. Mr. Lassiter is the immediate past chair of the American Hospital Association, where he is focused on advancing the priorities of hospitals across the country. Mr. Lassiter also spent time as chair of America's Essential Hospitals.

Omar Lateef, DO. President and CEO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Dr. Lateef, who serves as president and CEO of Rush University System and Rush University Medical Center, prioritizes the advancement of health equity enterprisewide. He became president and CEO of the medical center in 2019, then president of Rush in 2021 and earned the CEO title in 2022. Prior to assuming his current role, Dr. Lateef was chief medical officer of Rush University Medical Center. Since joining the system, he has accelerated Rush's journey to advance healthcare excellence and safety on a national scale. Dr. Lateef is committed to improving patient safety, quality metrics, innovation, education, and health equity, a stance that has earned praise for the system at large, including 4- and 5-stars from CMS for Rush hospitals. His leadership has led to the medical center being featured on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" three times in a row. Dr. Lateef plans to continue expanding care access via digital advancements, meaningful partnerships and new locations.

David Lubarsky, MD. CEO and Vice Chancellor of Human Health Sciences at UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). In 2018, Dr. Lubarsky joined UC Davis Health, which sees 1.5 million outpatient visits per year and has an annual budget of $4.3 billion. He has grown its revenues by nearly 50% by forging innovative partnerships with other health systems, government, tech companies, and research organizations. Under his leadership, UC Davis Health was recognized as the No. 4 brand nationally by the research firm Monigle in 2022. For 2023-24, U.S. News & World Report ranked the UC Davis Medical Center as No. 1 in Sacramento for the 11th consecutive year, and No. 6 in California. A dedicated strategist, Dr. Lubarsky led UC Davis Health and Amazon Web Services to partner in Amazon's first academic medical center cloud innovation center for digital health equity. He has also increased the system's case mix index, national quality performance, recruitment of diverse medical school classes and faculty, and NIH funding.

Kevin B. Mahoney. CEO of University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). As CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which is part of Penn Medicine, Mr. Mahoney leads six hospitals, 11 multispecialty centers, and hundreds of outpatient facilities. He joined Penn Medicine in 1996 and held numerous positions before assuming the CEO role in 2019. Mr. Mahoney's direction has contributed to Penn Medicine remaining one of few large regional providers to report an operating profit. A visionary leader, he upended the status-quo regarding mandated staffing standards to reduce burnout and turnover, stopped Penn Medicine's participation in the annual U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings to redirect resources towards patient care, and has spoken up on National Health Care CEO Council on Gun Violence Prevention and Safety, the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, and the Penn Medicine–Wharton School Fund for Health. Thanks to Mr. Mahoney's guidance, Penn Medicine has received recognitions from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its work in the LGBTQ+ space and from the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program for its attention to veterans and current members of the U.S. military.

Kymberlee Manni, PhD. CEO of University of Miami (Fla.) Hospital and Clinics. Dr. Manni has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, assuming the role of Miami CEO in 2020. She provides strategic operational guidance for 700 licensed inpatient hospital beds, for service lines including cardiology and gastroenterology. Dr. Manni first joined the system in 2008 as associate vice president of the heart, vascular and stroke service line. Under her leadership, the cardiovascular line established a new suite and created 19 exam rooms. In 2014, she was appointed chief operating officer of the university. She spearheaded construction projects and facility renovations that have improved the overall patient experience and the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she demonstrated leadership and dedication to patient and staff safety. She managed essential supplies, upheld high-quality care and maintained optimal nurse to patient ratios.

Patty Maysent. CEO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Maysent oversees $3.6 billion in annual operating revenue and leads a team of more than 14,000 people to provide quality care in San Diego and the surrounding communities. The health system includes two hospitals as well as multiple specialty centers and more than 30 clinics. During her tenure as CEO, the health system has been ranked among the top in California by U.S. News & World Report, as well as a top academic medical center in the nation for patient care by Vizient. Ms. Maysent is passionate about health equity and improving access to care, and has helped San Diego county prepare for the next public health crisis. She is on the board and executive committee of the California Hospital Association.

Peter McCanna. CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). As CEO of the largest nonprofit health system in Texas, Mr. McCanna’s customer-centric strategy is laser-focused on the care experience and delivering the system's vision: Empowering you to live well. He is reimagining care delivery so patients and customers can get what they need when, where, and how they need it. In the last year, through a new joint venture, Baylor Scott & White became one of the state's largest health system providers of urgent care. Its ACO is one of the country's top performers in the Medicaid Shared Services Program, delivering nearly $84 million in shared savings for 2022. Also under his leadership, U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" list recognized Baylor Scott & White with more award-winning hospitals and cumulative awards than any other nonprofit health system in Texas. Fortune ranked two Baylor Scott & White hospitals as No. 1 and No. 2 in its list of the Top 15 Major Teaching Hospitals, and the recent CMS Star Ratings report awarded 13 hospitals 5 stars for quality, while another four hospitals earned 4 stars. In addition, all wholly owned hospitals achieved ANCC Magnet Recognition status or Pathways to Excellence designation by the American Nurse Credentialing Center.

Cliff A. Megerian, MD. CEO and Jane and Henry Meyer CEO Distinguished Chair for University Hospitals (Cleveland). Dr. Megerian is the CEO of University Hospitals, which spans over 20 hospitals and sees annual revenues of $5.4 billion. He is tasked with ensuring the health system remains a top academic- and research-based organization, while still seeing patients, teaching and writing medical textbooks. Throughout his career, he has published over 130 peer-reviewed manuscripts and abstracts. Dr. Megerian's tenure at University Hospitals has resulted in significant expansion of the system through the integration of Concord Township, Ohio-based Lake Health and a $236 million expansion of UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio, an investment in a new Epic EHR, a data-driven community health investment strategy, the launch of the UH Virtual Urgent Care program and more. Dr. Megerian leads the research and product innovation initiative of the Cleveland Innovation District, which aims to to generate an estimated $3 billion in economic impact while bringing more than 20,000 new jobs to Ohio over the next 10 years. He was also one of a few leading CEOs invited to participate in a listening session in Washington, D.C. hosted by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD. President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mihaljevic directs the $13 billion globally integrated healthcare system, which has 23 hospitals and 275 outpatient locations. His vision is to make Cleveland Clinic the best place for care anywhere and the best place to work in healthcare. Dr. Mihaljevic’s guiding principles are to treat patients and caregivers like family and he strives to care for each community we serve, and to grow Cleveland Clinic to serve as many people as possible. Prior to his current role, Dr. Mihaljevic served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the first U.S. multispecialty hospital to be replicated outside of North America. He oversaw the facility’s opening and established its reputation for clinical excellence, patient experience, research and education.

Janice Nevin, MD. President and CEO of ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.). Dr. Nevin became president and CEO of ChristianaCare in 2014. She is a transformational leader and led the system to become a pioneer in value-based care and population health. She is committed to health equity and anti-racism, as well as improving access to care across the communities ChristianaCare serves. During her tenure, ChristianaCare developed CareVio, a data-driven care coordination platform to address social and behavioral needs of patients in addition to their medical issues. She also led efforts to create eBrightHealth ACO oto improve care quality and value regionally. Dr. Nevin sits on the board of trustees for the American Hospital Association and is treasurer of the board of directors for America's Essential Hospitals.

Pete November. CEO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Mr. November is responsible for managing operations and setting the strategic direction for Ochsner Health, Louisiana's largest nonprofit academic health system. Ochsner operates 46 hospitals and 370 health and urgent care centers across three states. Mr. November helps lead a team of 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. Mr. November was named CEO of the organization after originally joining in 2012. He has led teams in initiatives related to accounting, financial planning and analysis, reimbursement, revenue cycle, information services, real estate and supply chain. Under Mr. November's leadership, Ochsner became nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve healthcare outcomes and help patients manage chronic conditions at home. In 2018, he spearheaded the development of Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana. In 2023, he is continuing to set the tone for growth by attracting partners who recognize the system's innovative and relational approach to healthcare. This year, he has helped Ochsner partner with MD Anderson and Novant.

Peter Pisters, MD. President of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). Dr. Pisters has been leading The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center since 2017 and has been instrumental in guiding the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic, a national blood supply shortage, economic uncertainties, and tightening federal budgets. Under Dr. Pisters, MD Anderson has launched a multi-year strategy for accelerated facility expansion that aims to address patient access, technology needs, and market growth. He also acts as an advocate for Act for NIH, an initiative aiming to prioritize biomedical research funding on a national scale. Bolstered by his clinical background as a physician and surgeon, Dr. Pisters has a deep understanding of the patient journey and the need for health equity and improved quality of life at the population level. He has guided and participated in critical discussions at the local and national level that have impacted patient care, research, and funding. Recently, he led a discussion about AI in healthcare at the Richard Nixon’s National Cancer Conference. His influence extends seamlessly into the digital sphere, with his insights reaching 10,400 followers on LinkedIn alone. Dr. Pisters is on the board of directors for the Greater Houston Partnership and the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD. CEO of Michigan Medicine, Dean of the U-M Medical School and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor). Dr. Runge is the institution’s first executive to serve in a combined position of health system CEO and medical school dean, allowing him to strengthen integration between the education mission and health delivery operation. His transformative changes include significant expansion of Michigan Medicine’s clinical network statewide; launch of Precision Health Initiative research collaboration with several U-M schools and colleges; oversight of the conclusion of Victors for Michigan campaign raising $1.5 billion for strategic priorities; and Michigan Medicine’s first strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion. U.S. News & World Report ranks University of Michigan Health’s adult hospitals best in Michigan and among "Best Hospitals" nationally. A physician-scientist for his entire career, he combines basic and translational research and education with care of patients with cardiovascular diseases. He authored over 200 publications and holds five patents for novel approaches in healthcare. He shares thoughts with staff on his Minute with Marschall blog, and his opinion pieces are published regularly in multiple outlets.

Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD. President and CEO of Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Dr. Ryu cultivates a spirit of innovation and transformation across Geisinger, driving new approaches to some of healthcare's most complex problems and leading efforts to make better health easier. This includes initiatives like Geisinger 65 Forward senior-focused, concierge healthcare centers, which led to a 40% reduction in emergency department visits; and Geisinger Transformation, which resulted in a $509 million financial improvement across 120 initiatives in a nearly 3-year period. One example of his championing digital tools and technology is the Geisinger-designed AI algorithm to identify those at higher risk for colon cancer, resulting in clinical interventions for 1 in 13 patients versus the standard 1 in 154. Dr. Ryu sets the tone for the organization's culture with quarterly all-staff and clinical forums and support of many continual learning programs. He serves on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, board of National Committee for Quality Assurance. He is a volunteer mentor for Carol Emmott Foundation, an organization dedicated to achieving fully inclusive gender equality in healthcare leadership and governance.

Robert Sehring. CEO of OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Mr. Sehring champions expanding healthcare access — whether in person or through digital connections — to underserved areas and helped secure nearly $66 million in funding in 2022 to help communities in central and northern Illinois living at lower income levels. Emphasizing mission and culture, he helped OSF secure a 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Employer and listing among Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies. His leadership in transforming health helped start an innovation center just celebrating its 10th anniversary and establishing robust oncology services, including OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Opening in 2024, the institute is a destination center offering novel breakthrough therapies, leading-edge treatment, access to clinical trials and research, and support services. It will be one of 43 centers in the U.S. offering proton therapy and second in Illinois. Noteworthy collaborations with academic centers include Bradley University and University of Illinois. He championed a partnership with Illinois State University driving statewide inclusive and integrated research, innovation and economic development. In 2022, OSF achieved savings as an ACO that beat the CMS quality benchmark by $35 million.

Lisa Shannon. President and CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis). Ms. Shannon became CEO of Allina Health in January 2022 after spending time as president and COO, responsible for driving clinical, operational and financial performance. Ms. Shannon now sets the overall strategic direction of the health system and supports the well-being of patients and providers. She has a strong background in healthcare leadership, previously spending time as COO and president of health system delivery for KentuckyOne Health, now CHI Saint Joseph Health, and in executive leadership roles at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, which is now part of Corewell Health.

Terry Shaw. President and CEO of AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Mr. Shaw leads AdventHealth, a healthcare system serving over 7.1 million patients annually across 52 hospitals. He oversees 2,600 physicians and more than 90,000 team members, and led the implementation of the organization's transformative strategic plan. In 2022, his guidance led the organization to $16 billion in revenue, a decreased turnover rate and a systemwide Epic EHR installation. He is a staunch diversity, equity and inclusion advocate, and has spearheaded initiatives to diversify governing boards and executive leadership. He chairs a systemwide DEI council and encourages each hospital CEO to lead DEI councils in their markets. AdventHealth has also partnered with the University of Missouri to create a community driver dashboard using regression analysis to improve healthcare outcomes at the neighborhood level. Mr. Shaw also influences public policy through his role as board chair for the Adventist Health Policy Association, which integrates social determinants of health into its advocacy. Additionally, he guided AdventHealth in its release of its first sustainability report this year and signed a White House pledge to improve environmental sustainability.

Michael Slubowski. President and CEO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). In his dual role of president and CEO, Mr. Slubowski leads 88-hospital Trinity Health system, which spans 26 states across the U.S. He has had a notable impact on the system's ability to expand access to care, and has been praised for his leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One of his current priorities is the health system's new clinical care model, which incorporates both in-person and virtual care to provide patients with optimized care journeys. He is also championing several DEI initiatives to protect patients and colleagues alike. He brings 40 years of experience as a healthcare executive to his current position, including his most recent prior role as president and COO of Trinity. He has also served as president and CEO of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System in Broomfield, Colo., among other leadership roles. Mr. Slubowski is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Medical Practice Executives. He also serves on the Trinity Health board of directors.

Johnese Spisso. President of UCLA Health, CEO of UCLA Hospital System and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Ms. Spisso oversees all operations and regional outreach strategies of a comprehensive academic health system that includes four hospitals, faculty practice group and 280 primary and specialty care clinics in Southern California. Under her leadership since 2016, UCLA Health has added more than 100 clinics and taken multiple other steps to enhance patient access, including mobile primary care to people experiencing homelessness. She led collaborations with the County Department of Mental Health to expand to all ages Medi-Cal coverage for hospitalized psychiatric patients. UCLA Health in 2021 acquired a closed hospital it is converting into a state-of-the art neuropsychiatric hospital to expand psychiatric bed capacity by 60 percent. The UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative launched in 2022, recorded 6,000 encounters that year and later received a $25.3 million state grant to expand coordination with others. Throughout her career, she has received numerous accolades, including in 2023: Los Angeles Business Journal CEO of the Year and Partners in Care Foundation Award for Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership.

Airica Steed, EdD, RN. President and CEO of MetroHealth (Cleveland). Dr. Steed joined MetroHealth as president and CEO in late 2022, responsible for the $1.7 billion safety net health system. She spent time as executive vice president and system COO of Sinai Chicago Health and president of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children's Hospital in Chicago before joining MetroHealth, and her influence continues to grow. While in Chicago, she led a clinical, operational, financial and cultural transformation for the health system to radically improve quality and finances. She has a passion for health equity and improving access to care organizationwide. Dr. Steed has spent significant time connecting with the MetroHealth team and community to truly understand the challenges and inspire others to achieve excellent in patient care and accelerated growth.

Saum Sutaria, MD. CEO of Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Dr. Sutaria assumed the CEO role at Tenet Healthcare in September 2021. Previously, he served as Tenet's COO for two years. He is also the new chair of the company's board of directors, a position he took on in August 2023 after serving as a member of the board of directors since 2020. Dr. Sutaria has long been a leader in the healthcare space, having developed expertise in healthcare and private equity practices over the two decades he spent at McKinsey & Company guiding clients in making sound strategic, operational and financial decisions. Dr. Sutaria also brings a clinical background as a cardiologist and internal medicine specialist. He has served as associate clinical faculty at the University of California at San Francisco.

Warner Thomas. President and CEO of Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). As president and CEO of Sutter Health, Mr. Thomas leads more than 50,000 employees, 12,000 physicians and 2,000 advance practice clinicians who care for 3.3 million patients in one of the most diverse and innovative regions in the country. Mr. Thomas has set a course to position Sutter as the premier health system in Northern California and drive substantive change across the organization through long term plans designed to expand patient access to care, improve health equity and strengthen partnerships. Mr. Thomas has spearheaded diversity and inclusion efforts across the system, launching a national search for the health system's first chief of diversity and inclusion. Mr. Thomas is actively engaged with policymakers and organizations committed to advancing health policy in California and at the national level. His collaboration with key state and national leaders is helping grow medical education, foster academic partnerships and identify new ways to cultivate California’s clinician pipeline to effect change within and beyond Sutter's network.

Eugene Woods. CEO of Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Woods is CEO for the third-largest nonprofit health system in the nation, powered by 150,000 employees and serving 6 million patients across six states annually. Mr. Woods provides long-term plans and oversees implementation to ensure growth and sustainability. He has a track record of effective financial management and leading successful combinations, mergers and acquisitions. He has also established strategic resource groups to facilitate recruitment and professional development. Under his lead, Advocate has extended its impact in the community beyond healthcare. Mr. Woods has championed efforts to increase supplier diversity and invest in minority-owned organizations. His responsibilities span leadership, operational oversight, financial management, diversity, community engagement and more. In 2022, he oversaw a combination between Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health. Prior to that, he orchestrated several other strategic combinations. He also led the 2023 partnership between Atrium and Best Buy to develop new hospital-at-home offerings for patients. He is set to publish a book, "Health, Hope and Healing for All," sharing insights on his three decades in healthcare leadership. All proceeds from the book will be donated to charitable funds supporting Advocate Health teammates.



Trevor Wright. CEO for Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health Hospitals and Executive Vice President for Hospital Affairs. As CEO of Loma Linda University Health Hospitals and executive vice president for hospital affairs, Mr. Wright leads the six-hospital system, which admits over 56,000 patients annually. Upon assuming the CEO role in 2021, Mr. Wright was tasked with managing COVID-19 and the operations involved with opening a new hospital tower. Mr. Wright has implemented several people-focused initiatives, including the "Walk a Mile" shadowing program and a CEO leader lunchtime strategy session. Under his leadership, the organization's CMS rating rose from 3 to 4 stars. Mr. Wright is a leading advocate for the long-term financial health of California's safety-net hospitals and urges state and federal leaders to commit resources to healthcare. In addition, he was tapped to participate in American Hospital Association's "Pressure Points" campaign, where he spoke on reimbursement rates from payers, inflationary challenges, and the need to reallocate the total number of healthcare dollars in the U.S.