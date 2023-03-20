150 top places to work in healthcare | 2023

Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to announce its 2023 list of 150 top places to work in healthcare. This list is meant to call attention to hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that invest in their employees' wellbeing, satisfaction and fulfillment.

The organizations highlighted on this list provide comprehensive benefits packages, opportunities for professional development, inclusive work environments and the flexibility needed for a true work-life balance. These honorees prove that when employees' needs and desires are met, the entire organization is better for it - they are able to make a greater impact on the lives of patients.

Becker's also factored in community impact, acknowledging organizations that place an emphasis on giving back to their communities and providing volunteer opportunities.

Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not an endorsement of any hospital, health system or company mentioned.

For questions and comments on this list, contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.



Health Systems





AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, is driven by its mission of providing holistic care to all and promoting a culture of service that permeates the workforce. The system has 46 hospitals and 80,000 team members nationwide. Team members in both clinical and office settings are valued for their talents and contributions. The health system offers employees a generous benefits package that includes vision and dental coverage, short and long-term disability coverage, paid time off, a wellness program to incentivize a healthy lifestyle, and more. In 2023, AdventHealth was named as one of Computerworld's "Best Places to Work in IT."



Ascension (St. Louis). Ascension is one of the largest faith-based health systems in the nation, with more than 2,600 sites of care and 150,000 employees. The health system supports diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and has a commitment to service. Ascension earned recognition as one of Built In's top places to work in 2023 and last year was honored as one of Forbes' best-in-state employers. Best Company has also recognized Ascension for its work/life balance and benefits in the last few years. Ascension offers benefits for team members in all stages of life and professional development opportunities.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health System's more than 400 locations are staffed by 18,000 team members and 4,800 physicians. Atlantic Health System has been honored by several organizations for its workplace accomplishments and appeared on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 14 consecutive years and "100 Best Workplaces for Diversity." Atlantic Health also earned the Gold-Level Well Workplace distinction from the Wellness Council of America. In addition to competitive benefits, Atlantic Health focuses on building communities, wellness initiatives and volunteerism.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health's stimulating and inclusive workplace allows teammates to find community via councils, resource groups, diversity presentations and professional development opportunities. The health system's commitment to being a good place to work furthers its mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing for all. Atrium Health's Impact 2025 strategy outlines plans to advance health equity during its combination with Illinois- and Wisconsin-based Advocate Aurora Health by ensuring its management reflects patient diversity, increasing spending with minority suppliers and boosting exposure of diverse managers. Its work thus far earned the health system the top spot on Diversity MBA Magazine's "Best Places to Work for Women & Diverse Managers" list in 2022, among other recognitions.

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis). BJC Healthcare has14 hospitals and community health locations with 30,000 total employees. The system looks after its employees with a complete package of benefits, a new recognition and rewards system, and more. BJC also offers career development opportunities and a highly diverse workforce that works towards shared principles of trust, dignity, respect, high ethical standards and behaviors, teamwork and accountability. Fortune named BJC among the top places to work in the U.S. in 2023.

Banner Health (Phoenix). Banner Health has more than 50,000 employees across its network, making it one of the largest employers in the nation. The nonprofit health system has integrated equity, diversity and inclusion into its workforce culture and reinvests every dollar into the organization for expanding care services, developing new technologies, providing charity care and supporting employees. The health system has employee resource groups and collaborates with community partners to build a culturally rich workforce. Banner provides a variety of benefit plans to support employees in every stage of life for financial security and the ability to care for loved ones. Newsweek recognized Banner as one of the top workplaces for women in 2023.

Baptist Health South Florida (Miami). Baptist Health is a nonprofit health system with more than 26,000 employees that support and care for its 1.8 million patient visits per year. The 10-hospital health system is committed to providing an extensive range of medical, surgical and technological surgeries. Baptist Health South Florida has a wide range of benefits for employees including bonuses such as tuition assistance, career counseling, a per care membership saving program and financial management services. The health system has earned recognition among Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and appeared on the 2022 "World's Most Ethical Companies" list.

Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.). Baptist Health has been named among the Best Places to Work 13 times as individual hospitals or a system, by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Society for Human Resources Management. Fortune also recognized Baptist Health as a top place to work in 2023. The nonprofit health system offers extensive benefits and incentive programs for employees beyond life and health insurance, including tuition reimbursement, an employee assistance program and flexible spending accounts for dependent care and healthcare.

BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). BayCare Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., with more than 30,000 team members servicing 15 hospitals. It has been recognized as a star employer by Great Places to Work, People, Tampa Bay Times and Fortune. The health system offers extensive benefits such as the choice from three comprehensive medical plans, three dental options, eight different time off options, 26 retirement investment options, and a fitness center. BayCare also promotes professional development through the Aspiring Leaders Program and strengths-based career coaching.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). With over 49,000 employees and 7,300 active physicians, Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas. Employees are offered comprehensive coverage that includes physical, financial, emotional, social and professional benefits - over 83 percent of employees are enrolled in one of the system’s medical plans. The system hires with a commitment to diversity in mind, creating a team that reflects the diversity of the state itself. There are also opportunities for employees to join entity diversity councils. Baylor Scott & White has received numerous awards for its diversity efforts, including recognition as one of Newsweek’s 2023 “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women”.

Boston Medical Center. Boston Medical Center's mission to provide outstanding care without exception extends to its employees as well. The center believes that they can only provide exceptional care to patients when staff are cared for too. This knowledge leads the center to prioritize team member engagement and satisfaction by implementing employee surveys, embracing difficult workplace conversations, and encouraging transparency from executives. Boston Medical Center prides itself on its flexible workplace practices, equity committees, career development discussions, employee recognition programs, peer-to-peer awards nominations and leadership development programs.

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai is among the largest nonprofit academic medical centers in the U.S., employing thousands of healthcare professionals and staff. The system has 2,100 physicians and 2,800 nurses providing patient care. Cedars-Sinai takes diversity, equity and inclusion seriously, and has been recognized as an LGBTQ Healthcare Equity Leader by Healthcare Equality Index, at Top Hospital for Diversity by BlackDoctor.org and an Age-Friendly Health System. In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, Cedars-Sinai offers relocation reimbursement, professional development and wellness programs for employees.

Children's Health (Dallas). By creating an environment where all 8,500 team members can thrive, Children's Health creates a path for its enduring future. The health system supports the journeys of team members through a comprehensive well-being program, an inclusive and diverse environment, and the celebration of every employee's role in furthering the system's mission. In 2021, the organization was named as one of Gallup's "Exceptional Workplace Award" winners for its success in navigating an unpredictable year. Children's Health was also recognized by the LGBT Chamber Foundation and North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Boards as a "2021 Corporate Ally" for their proven track record of support for LGBTQ+ employees and community members.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. One hundred years of innovation and research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has led to treating thousands of children' with various injuries and diseases. CHOP instills its core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence throughout its whole organization. In addition to a competitive compensation and benefits package, CHOP partners with Virgin Pulse to offer employees wellness services and VeryApt to help employees relocate and find housing. CHOP also has a center for professional growth and programs to support employees for a positive work-life balance. Forbes recognized it as one of America's best large employers in 2023 and as among the best employees for diversity in 2022.

Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.). Children's Mercy Kansas City dedicates itself to the wellness of its community, beginning with the caretakers it employs. Leadership aims to diversify, educate and support its workforce – a mission the organization deems critical to the continuation of the workforce in the face of social, technological and practice challenges in the healthcare environment. The organization offers employees benefits including in-network preventive care, maternity management, retirement programs, behavioral health programs, income protection and security plans, training programs, adoption assistance, childcare and pet care options. In 2022, the organization was named one of Ingram's "Best Companies to Work For" and one of Forbes' "America's Best Employers by State."

Children's Minnesota (Edina). Children's Minnesota comprises over 5,200 dedicated professionals, 80 percent of whom reported feeling like they are making a meaningful difference at their job in a 2022 engagement survey. The health system acknowledges employees are their most valuable assets, and offer competitive benefits including medical, dental, vision, family building, education and tuition reimbursement, wellness programs and more. Forbes recognized Children's Minnesota in their "America's Best Employers By State" list in 2021.

Cincinnati Children's (Cincinnati). With a vision to be the best place to receive care and the best place to work in healthcare, Cleveland Clinic is devoted to treating patients and caregivers as family. Nearly 80 percent of Cincinnati Children's 16,500-plus employees say it's a great place to work, well above the national average. The hospital offers competitive benefits and is taking serious steps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. The hospital has a one-year administrative fellowship program focusing on diverse and culturally competent candidates, an international talent program for immigrants and several employee resource groups. Forty-five percent of the hospital's executives and senior leaders are female and 19 percent are people of color. Cincinnati Children's is listed among the top children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and made it to No. 10 on Forbes' 2023 best larger employers list. Cincinnati Children's was also honored as one of Newsweek's greatest workplaces for diversity for 2023.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic features nearly 6,500 beds and cares for 10 million patients per year. The health system focuses on advancement for its 72,000 employees and offers programs such as registered nurse loan repayment a leadership track for clinical team members. Cleveland Clinic has a shared governance and professional practice model to build a culture where all team members are responsible for advancing its six key values: safety and quality, empathy, teamwork, integrity, inclusion and innovation. Forbes honored Cleveland Clinic as one of the best large employers in the U.S. in 2023.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). CommonSpirit operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care centers spanning 21 states. In total, the health system has about 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians. CommonSpirit is dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive healthcare team in its network that works to advance health equity and offer the highest quality care. The health system has built a culture of accountability and offers a virtual nurse leadership development program for high performing line and charge nurses for internal promotion. Fortune honored CommonSpirit as one of the top places to work in 2023.

Community Health Network (Indianapolis). With more than 200 sites of care and affiliates in Central Indiana, Community Health Network integrates hundreds of physicians. The health system supports over 700,000 doctor visits. Beyond the traditional benefits, Community Health Network supports employees with tuition reimbursement and a first-time home buyer program. The health system has a mission-driven culture and takes pride in spearheading programs that positively affect community health. Forbes honored Community Health Network as one of the top places to work in 2023.

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). ChristianaCare is committed to investing in the personal and professional development of each of its 13,000 caregivers. Employees are encouraged to lean into their strengths, access learning resources, pursue further education with the support of a tuition reimbursement program, and continue advancing their careers from within. ChristianaCare's learning opportunities, policies, procedures, hiring and promotion practices and benefits all work in tandem to create a work environment that allows employees to feel safe, included and able to bring their most authentic selves to work each day. The health system is ranked on Forbes’ "America's Best Large Employers 2022" list and "The Best Employers for Diversity 2022" list.

Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth Health's widespread healthcare system has much to offer its employees, including access to internal career prospects, the expertise of leaders in the field, cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art facilities. In addition, employees receive on-the-job education from orientation onward, and are supported in additional educational goals via professional development courses, tuition reimbursement, mentoring and more. The system aims to reflect the diversity of the world within its workplace, and is committed to fostering an inclusive environment for its 13,000 employees.

Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.). Deaconess is a faith-based health system focused on providing excellent healthcare services, improving access to care, promoting healthy lifestyles and advancing health through research. The system supports professional development and personal success as well as flexible work schedules. It includes 20 affiliated hospitals around Indiana. Deaconess offers employees a wide array of benefits such as wellness programs, a children's enrichment center and educational assistance. Forbes named Deaconess one of "America's Best Large Employers 2022."

Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). With 23,462 full-time employees, Duke is the fourth-largest employer in North Carolina. Its staff cares for nearly 5 million people each year and to support their efforts, Duke offers competitive salary and benefits. Duke's Moments to Movement program stands against system racism and injustice, and the health system has a variety of affinity groups for team members to find a sense of community. Forbes honored Duke among the best large employers in 2023. The health system's hospitals are also consistently honored by the Healthcare Equality Index as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader and one of the best employers for women by Forbes.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Emory employs 24,000 people in its system. It is dedicated to supporting its employees with a long list of benefits including multiple options for medical plans. It also includes leave benefits and education support. Team members also receive discounts for early childhood education centers and eldercare services in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Emory is also focused on wellness and offers free employee services, discounts at fitness facilities and a variety of online learning tools. Forbes honored Emory as one of the top employers in America for the last two years and among best employers for new graduates in 2022.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. As one of New Jersey's leading hospitals and healthcare networks, Englewood Health recognizes that relationships are at the heart of its care delivery. The organization's focus on excellence and human values extends to its relationship with its almost 4,000 employees. Employees are provided with benefits packages that provide affordable access to healthcare, financial security, professional and personal development, and the ability to maintain a work-life balance. Team members are considered the heart of Englewood Health, and thus their needs are prioritized as such. In 2022, the organization was named one of Forbes' "America's Best Employers by State."

The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). The Guthrie Clinic has a long-established history of providing exceptional care, with its caregivers making a meaningful difference daily. Each year, Guthrie provides team members with a gift and meal for national healthcare week, a free holiday gift and meal around the holiday season, and caregiver appreciation activities in the summer. Guthrie has a diversity, equity and inclusion coalition that works to reflect the diversity of the changing cultural landscape of the communities it serves. According to the most recent annual employee survey, the diversity and equity score was higher than the national average. The clinic was included on Ragan's "Top Places to Work" list for 2023.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). HCA Healthcare, staffed by a team of over 283,000 employees, spans 20 states, 182 hospitals and over 2,300 care sites. As it is a learning healthcare system, HCA Healthcare offers professional development options including tuition reimbursement, certification assistance, student loan assistance and scholarships for dependents. Additional benefits provided by the health system include medical programs, time off, adoption support, wellbeing programs, retirement plans, stock purchase programs and more. HCA employees operate like a family, as evidenced by the Hope Fund, a financial assistance program that has helped over 40,000 families since its creation in 2005. The health system has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute as one of its "World's Most Ethical Companies" in 2023.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health has been Great Places to Work certified for six consecutive years. From recruitment to retirement, the system aims to transform team members via coaching and mentorship; to date, 71 percent of system leaders have completed a peer-to-peer mentoring workshop. The system provides a holistic benefits package, developed with social determinants of health in mind, that offers competitive compensation, health coverage, time off and additional well-being programs. For instance, the health system's all-hours team member support and navigation line provides team members with constant access to licensed behavioral health providers.

Halifax Health (Daytona Beach, Fla.). Halifax Health wants to invest in its team members. The system cultivates a positive workplace where each team member is valued, respected and given opportunities for growth. Employees are encouraged to further their education with the health system's tuition loan and reimbursement programs. The Registered Nurse Intern program helps newly graduated nurses gain experience by training them with highly skilled, experienced nurses. Team members are also encouraged to give back to the community via programs like the Employee Community Services Fund.

Health First (Rockledge, Fla.). Health First is Central Florida's only fully integrated delivery network and it employs over 9,000 people. The team strives to create a future filled with innovation, adaption, and a wholehearted commitment to its communities. Health First provides career mobility opportunities to acquire and master the staff's knowledge and skills. Employees also have the opportunity to take part in community involvement and volunteer opportunities. Forbes recognized Health First among the top places to work in 2023.

Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Henry Ford Health attracts both clinical and nonclinical team members who support the system’s goal of providing affordable, high quality care to patients. Guided by that fundamental purpose, the system’s culture is one of compassion, innovation, respect and results. Inclusivity, diversity and understanding are highly valued, ensuring that all team members feel supported and welcomed in the workplace. Henry Ford Health was honored for its commitment to diversity by Newsweek with its inclusion on the “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women” list for 2023.

HonorHealth (Phoenix). HonorHealth has more than 13,000 team members and a large network of physicians caring for patients on a daily basis. The health system offers flexible career opportunities in Phoenix as well as a network float pool. Employees have access to financial services, discounts for local retailers, fitness resources and more in addition to a competitive salary and benefits package. The health system also promotes professional development with tuition assistance and an administrative fellowship program. Newsweek recognized HonorHealth as one of the best workplaces for women in 2023. The system is also an Arizona veteran supportive employer and earned a spot on Forbes' best American employers list in 2021.

Houston Methodist. Houston Methodist made Forbes' and Glassdoor's lists for best workplaces in 2023. The system employs nearly 30,000 people and offers a full range of benefits such as a mentor match career growth program and tuition assistance. Houston Methodist also provides on-site child care and even free financial counseling. The health system has competitive compensation packages and focuses on diversity ,equity and inclusion with employee-led resource groups for parents, LGBTQ+, Asian, Arab, Hispanic / Latinx and Black heritage and more. The system also has a 10-week diversity, equity and inclusion summer scholarship program to boost students' perspective on healthcare careers.

IU Health (Indianapolis). As Indiana’s most comprehensive health system, IU Health comprises a sprawling network of physicians, hospitals, health plans and allied services. Joining the system means access to a broad spectrum of development opportunities, including affinity groups, leadership conferences, tuition reimbursement, continuing education and residency programs. Employees are also granted competitive market salaries, flexible health and wellness programs, paid time off and more. The system takes care of their own and also encourages team members to give back to their communities; more than 2,000 employees participate in their annual IU Health Day of Service.

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.). Inova's more than 20,000 team members are bonded by their mutual goal of providing quality care to each person in each community they serve. In alignment with this mission, the health system firmly denounces racism and discrimination, working to examine and address inequities. Team members are encouraged to show up to work as their whole selves, exactly as they are. To further promote employee wellness, the system offers a benefits program that supports emotional, psychological, social, physical, financial and professional wellbeing. Inova has earned a plethora of awards and recognitions, including Newsweek’s “America's Greatest Workplaces for Women” list for 2023.

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Most of Intermountain Health's caregivers can recite the organization's mission statement - helping people live the healthiest lives possible - because they embody it. The organization provides a highly rated benefits package with market competitive pay, well-being benefits, an on-site and virtual employee clinic, a peer support program and more. Intermountain has a chief diversity officer, and the organization implements a variety of programs and initiatives that contribute to its strong diversity culture. Recently, the health system has achieved its stretch goal of hiring more women and people of color, part of which was made possible thanks to their flexible and telework options for caregivers. Intermountain has been recognized by Top Workplaces on its list of "Top Workplace USA 2023."

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Johns Hopkins employs about 40,000 people in its many locations. The health system built diversity, inclusion and health equity into its culture with a commitment to embracing differences, developing team members and engaging in equitable healthcare delivery and workforce practices. Johns Hopkins takes care of its personnel considering it made it onto Forbes' best large employers and Forbes' America's Best Employers in 2023. The health system further supports its employees with a wide variety of competitive benefits.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Kaiser Permanente's goal is to drastically improve the health and lives of its members and to continually advance its practice. The integrated healthcare delivery system serves over 12.5 million patients annually at 39 hospitals. Kaiser Permanente was named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" in 2022 by Ethisphere Institute, a for-profit company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards, DiversityInc's 2022 top 50 companies for diversity, and a top employer for women by Forbes. Kaiser Permanente is always on the search for new and exciting ways to leverage technology in support of patients and team members, driving change from anywhere within the organization.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). One of only two university-based medical systems in the area, Keck Medicine of USC prides itself on providing the best and most equitable experience possible for every colleague, patient and loved one. In that vein, the health system hired its first ever chief diversity inclusion officer, Shannon Bradley, in 2022. The role was created to help recruit and retain an equitable and diverse workforce and ensure culturally sensitive care for patients. Keck Medicine also demonstrates its commitment to employee health and wellness via its Care for the Caregiver program, which offers employees a breadth of resources designed to positively impact mental health.

Kettering (Ohio) Health. Kettering Health has more than 14,000 employees who aim to embody their values to be caring, competent, collaborative, trustworthy and innovative. The network has 15 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient facilities. Kettering Health offers many benefits and perks, such as an onsite credit union and retail stores, fitness centers, awards and recognition programs, and tuition assistance. The health system also promotes community involvement by sponsoring a variety of projects and the United Way. Forbes honored Kettering among the best employers in the U.S. for 2023.

Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.). Legacy Health employs 14,000 people and is committed to supporting a healthier community. The health system has competitive salaries and benefits, wellness services, and professional growth opportunities. Legacy prioritizes diversity and inclusion as a moral and social imperative. Healthcare Equity Index recognized Legacy as an LGBTQ+ healthcare equity leader in 2022 and this year the system was named among Forbes' top large employers.

Loma Linda University Health (San Bernardino, Calif.). Loma Linda University Health, an academic health science center spanning six hospitals, several clinics and eight schools, works to fulfill its faith-centered mission through exceptional healthcare delivery and education. Employees are encouraged and assisted in both professional and personal development via their benefits packages. In keeping with one of its core values, justice, a Diversity Council has been established to foster an inclusive and diverse work environment. Forbes recognized Loma Linda University Health in their "America's Best Employers By State" list in 2021 and 2022.

MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). MD Anderson Cancer Center's core values are caring, integrity, discovery, safety and stewardship. The hospital employs a team of more than 20,000 people. With an eye to professional development, MD Anderson offers more than 4,000 online courses for development, performance rewards and more for employees. The health system has employee networks supporting diversity and inclusion, with a focus on women, cancer in the workplace, LGBTQ employees and military veterans. Glassdoor honored MD Anderson as one of the best places to work in 2023.

MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.). MUSC is a top employer dedicated to providing the best benefits possible. MUSC Health and MUSC University are committed to elevating diversity, equity and inclusion and ensuring that its workforce, students and leadership reflect the community it serves. More than 65 percent of the MUSC community members are women and Insight Into Diversity named the health system a diversity champion last year. MUSC also participates in the Safe Zone Program to reduce homophobia, transphobia and heterosexism. Forbes also named MUSC one of "America's Best Large Employers'' in 2022.

Mass General Brigham (Boston). Mass General Brigham is the largest private employer in Massachusetts with about 74,000 employees. The health system has 16 entities that span a range of healthcare organizations, and its benefits plan allows each employee to customize a program meeting their needs. Its innovation team is a 140-person unit designed to promote and manage the breakthroughs of its staff. The staff benefits include education assistance, travel insurance and much more. Forbes honored Mass General Brigham as one of the best large employers in the U.S. and Newsweek recognized the system as one of America's greatest workplaces for diversity earlier this year.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Mayo Clinic features a 76,000-person workforce and cares for more than 1.4 million people each year. It was rated as the No.1 hospital by U.S. News & World Reports for 2022 earned recognition as one of the top employers in the nation by Forbes earlier this year. Mayo offers a full range of benefits including 100 percent direct tuition payment to its academic partners for education opportunities that align with its workforce needs. The health system has also built diversity, equity and inclusion into its mission and was named among DiversityInc's top companies in 2020. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has also listed Mayo as a leader in healthcare equality for LGBTQ people, and the system has earned the Military Friendly Employer distinction.

Medical City Healthcare, the North Texas Division of HCA Healthcare (Dallas). Medical City Healthcare, the North Texas Division of HCA Healthcare, intends to improve access to care through a five-year, $1.1 billion investment initiative to expand hospitals, add services, build new facilities and advance technology systemwide. This expansion will benefit Medical City Healthcare colleagues as well, as the system provides team members with a career for life, with the ability to move and advance within and between care locations to meet their career goals. The system also offers employees a total rewards package to support health, life, career and retirement. The system has colleague networks including the Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, Veterans, Women's, and Young Professional Colleague Networks to support diverse team members and create spaces to discuss important issues.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Memorial Sloan Kettering employs more than 21,000 people at its multiple locations. The system supports employees with five medical plans as well as emotional and mental well-being counseling. Diversity, equity and inclusion is also a strong aspect of Memorial Sloan Kettering's culture. The health system has employee resource networks for women, LGBTQ+ community members, and Black, Latino, Asian and multiractial heritages. The health system adopted ABLE as its culture, which stands for Abolishing Barriers and LImitations for Everyone. Memorial Sloan Kettering was ranked by Forbes as among the best large employers in 2023 and honored by Newsweek as one of the top workplaces for diversity earlier this year.

Mercy (St. Louis). At Mercy, team members are part of an inclusive, diverse and welcoming workplace culture. The system’s over 40,000 employees are encouraged to continue learning and growing, aided by financial assistance from the system. They are also given benefits such as health insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, discounts and more. The system supports those in all walks of life, including new graduates - in 2022, it was named as one of Forbes’ “Best Employers for New Grads”.

Methodist Health System (Dallas). Methodist Health System strives to help employees improve their personal and professional lives through development opportunities and unique wellness offerings. The health system encourages employees to express their thoughts and ideas in a biennial engagement survey, year-end feedback sessions and other avenues through their "Your Voice Matters" communications campaign. Using the feedback garnered from the campaign, Methodist pinpoints concerns and strategically addresses them to reduce turnover and improve employee satisfaction. Methodist has been recognized for its workplace culture numerous times, including being named on Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" list for 15 consecutive years.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.). Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare and the second largest private sector employer in the region. Recognizing its role in the financial ecosystem of the region, the health system has increased its minimum wage twice in recent years and provides associates with clear pathways for career development. The MLH Associate Advancement Program works in tandem with University of Memphis to provide an affordable, three-pronged education program consisting of bachelor's programs, certification programs and career pathways. The health system has been named to Fortune's 2017, 2018 and 2019 "100 Best Companies to Work For in America" lists.

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Michigan Medicine offers a competitive salary and benefits package, including work-life balance support services. The health system has a childcare center and flexible work options, as well as a Work-Life Resource Center to support employees. Michigan Medicine has also integrated diversity, equity and inclusion into its mission to accelerate groundbreaking discoveries in patient care. Michigan Medicine has an office for health equity and inclusion to support diversity within the organization and community, as well as professional development training. Michigan Medicine's success has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report in the last year.

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.). Moffitt is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Florida. The system employs more than 8,000 people and is creating a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. DiversityInc honored the health system as one of the top companies last year, and Moffit has also earned recognition as an LGBTQ+ leader by the Healthcare Equality Index. Its staff cares for more than 400,000 patients a year. It supports them through a wide array of benefits, including child and elder care and wellness programs.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mount Sinai Health System combines the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and eight hospitals to provide high-quality healthcare throughout the New York Metropolitan area. The health system employs more than 43,000 people with 7,400 physicians. Mount Sinai's benefits package offers a wide array of services and flexibility and includes a recreation office to help employees have a better work-life balance. Mount Sinai has a recreation office focused on providing activities and promotions for employees, including tickets to sporting events, theater, museums and other attractions. Forbes named Mount Sinai among the best employers for diversity in 2020.

NYU Langone (New York City). NYU Langone offers a comprehensive and competitive range of benefits and perks that invite comparison with the best employers in the New York area and with academic institutions nationwide. Professional development is also front and center at the health system, which has a leadership academy for aspiring leaders and a variety of courses for professionals to maintain their skills It also offers worker's compensation, special discounts and a commuter benefit program to its employees. NYU Langone earned a spot on Forbes' best employers in New York list last year. The system also received Mental Health America's Bell Seal for workplace mental health.

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Among Nationwide Children's Hospital's top team of 13,000 employees are a wide array of experts. They are backed by a wide range of employee benefits such as insurance, education and development, and financial and retirement benefits. Nationwide Children's has built diversity and inclusion into its culture and offers resource groups to support military veterans, young professionals, African Americas and more.The hospital also builds a sense of community by offering merchant discounts and supporting employee sports teams. Forbes honored Nationwide Children's as one of the best employers in the nation earlier this year.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). For the past four years, Nebraska Medicine has been named as one of the best employers in the state by Forbes, thanks to the culture of teamwork, mutual respect and accountability. Team members at the health system report feeling proud of their work and their employer. The health system promotes growth from within, offering career opportunities spanning the healthcare spectrum as well as corporate options like accounting, marketing and human resources. Nebraska Medicine also supports its team members through a rewards package that includes insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid time off and holidays, matching retirement programs, tuition assistance, wellness programs, adoption benefits and more.

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). NewYork-Presbyterian touts its commitment that every person and every role counts. From tuition reimbursement with prepaid options to child care and a wide range of other benefits, NewYork-Presbyterian understands the importance of taking care of those who take care of their patients. NewYork-Presbyterian encourages professional development through its leadership center and NYP ACHIEVE, a program dedicated to new leaders. Due to this commitment, the health system was named among America's best large employers of 2023 by Forbes.

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Northwell Health is New York's largest private employer with more than 78,000 employees. It's also the state's largest healthcare provider with 22 hospitals and more than 830 outpatient facilities. Northwell provides comprehensive benefits for its employees even including a housing assistance program for first-time homebuyers and employees have access to rewards through an online platform. Diversity, equity and inclusion is part of the culture at Northwell, which offers a program to transition military veterans into the workplace, women mentoring program and an emerging leaders diversity and inclusion council. Fortune honored Northwell as one of the top employers in the nation earlier this year.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine aims to cultivate a workforce as diverse as the patients it serves. Last year the health system expanded its NM Champion Network to include chapters for Asian American and Pacific Islander and Latinx individuals. The system is also looking for ways to streamline processes for bias reporting and continuing additional diversity and inclusion training. Employee benefits include tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment services and reimbursable professional development. It made it onto Forbes' best large employers list and top employers for new grads.

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). There are more than 18,000 people and 2,000 physicians employed at Norton Healthcare which is Louisville's second-largest employer. The system includes five hospitals in Louisville and one in Madison, Ind. Norton offers programs to enhance the personal and professional development of its employees, including career, leadership and staff development courses. Norton also has a housing program for employees and provides thousands of discounts on local and national goods and services. In 2022, it made it onto Forbes' best large employers list.

OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.). Servant leadership is at the core of OSF Healthcare, a system consisting of over 24,000 employees across nearly 160 locations. OSF cultivates and invests in a person-centered approach, offering employees ample benefits and adjusting operations based on honest feedback. One example of this is OnCall Connect, a healthcare program that provides remote patient monitoring services to employees and family members in select locations. The system also updated their minimum wage four times in the past seven years. The system also supports diversity within the workforce, with 77 percent of OSF leaders at the managerial level or above are women.

Ochsner Health (Baton Rouge). Ochsner Health is committed to creating a world-class inclusive workplace with competitive compensation and benefits. The system supports professional growth through its Ochsner Leadership Institute and System Nursing Professional Development programs. Diversity, equity and inclusion is top of mind for Ochsner as well; the system supports team members with employee-led resource groups focused on multiple cultures, military veterans, young professionals and women. Ochsner is a certified Great Place to Work and earned recognition among Newsweek's greatest workplaces for diversity in 2023. Last year, Top Workplace honored the system with Culture Awards for innovation, purpose and values.

OhioHealth (Columbus). At OhioHealth, employees have competitive compensation, ample support, extensive training, hands-on education and leadership programs that assure their careers will grow. The nonprofit healthcare system takes care of its staff so they can provide the best care possible. The system serves nearly 4 million residents and has an established diversity and inclusion office to ensure that the medical staff mirrors the diversity of the communities it serves. OhioHealth has also built innovation into the workplace culture and transparent leadership.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. Orlando Health, a 3,200+ bed healthcare system, is invested in guiding patients and team members alike toward optimal health and wellbeing. One of the system's strategic imperatives is centered around being the best place to work. Knowing that its team members are the primary contributors to the success of the organization, Orlando Health provides an annual incentive bonus program and quality of life benefits for every stage of life and career. The system is also committed to building an inclusive work environment; in 2022, Orlando Health was named one of Orlando Business Journal's Diversity in Business Award winners. The system recently launched Orlando Health Pathways, a program that provides team members with resources to overcome financial hardships caused by social determinants.

Overlake Medical Center and Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). Overlake Medical Center and Clinics employs a diverse workforce joined by shared values and a passion for providing exceptional patient care. The employee compensation program Overlake offers is market competitive and includes generous pay, tuition reimbursement, professional certification opportunities, free transportation passes, employee recognition awards and events, retirement plans, paid time off and discounted activities to enjoy during free time. Overlake has a three-year diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Medicine focuses on taking care of employees as a world-class organization. Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are built into the system's culture through the Action for Cultural Transformation, which is the framework to foster an anti-racist culture and diversity. Employees are supported throughout their careers with professional development programs, tuition assistance, leadership training and advanced education. The health system rewards employees for wellness and competitive compensation. Forbes honored Penn Medicine among the top employers in the nation earlier this year.

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta). Throughout its storied, 100-year history, Piedmont’s work in the healthcare industry has collected its fair share of recognition. It has been classified as a “Great Place to Work” based on positive employee feedback, and has been named one of “America's Greatest Workplaces for Women” by Newsweek for 2023. The system’s over 31,000 employees enjoy a diverse work environment, community-centered culture, and a comprehensive health and wellness program. The system’s benefits package addresses employees’ needs, earnings, achievements and desires.

Providence (Renton, Wash.). The 120,000-plus members of Providence's workforce aim to carry out their responsibilities with compassion, dignity, justice, excellence and integrity. The health system is dedicated to the education and training of the next generation of healthcare professionals, offering fellowships and residencies. Providence also offers a full benefits package with tuition reimbursement, a wellbeing program, and virtual and in-person career development opportunities. Providence also aims to build a diverse workforce, combat structural racism, and partner with organizations to advance health equity.

Rush (Chicago). Rush has three hospitals and more than 30 locations in the Chicagoland area. The system's flagship hospital, Rush University Medical Center, is routinely selected by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top-ranked hospitals in the nation. Rush also earned high CMS ratings for quality and patient safety. The system's 13,000 employees are offered competitive compensation packages, including fitness facility access and employee discounts. Rush also built diversity, equity and inclusion into its culture, and has a commitment to LGBTQ+ healthcare. The health system offers career pathways for employees at all levels of the organization.

SSM Health (St. Louis). The SSM Health team consists of 40,000 employees and 11,600 providers across four states, all driven by a common mission: providing the highest possible quality of care to the communities they serve. Knowing that its employees are the key to keeping operations running smoothly, SSM Health provides team members with the tools they need to show up at their healthiest and happiest. Employee benefits include health benefits, life and disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, maternity leave, adoption reimbursement, employee assistance programs and more. Not only was the system named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” in 2023 list, but also its “America's Greatest Workplaces for Women” 2023 list.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Sanford has around 50,000 employees in 26 states and nine countries dedicated to patient care. The organization values its teammates and launched multiple programs in recent years to benefit them, including the Sanford Brand Ambassador program to mobilize and engage employees who are organizational champions, and well-being solutions to provide resources for employees and their families needing extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diversity, equity and inclusion has been a top goal for Sanford over the last 20 years, and the system has made strides with diversity councils, employee resource groups and military support. Sanford offers competitive compensation and salary increases, as well as discounts from local and national retailers.

Scripps Health (San Diego). Scripps encourages its employees' learning and development by offering career coaching services, leadership development programs and a professional education department that offers classroom training and online courses. Last year, nearly 700 employees received promotions and around 800 moved laterally from one position to another. The health system supports its community through five hospital campuses, 29 outpatient centers and clinics and hundreds of affiliated physician offices. The health system has been intentional about diversity and inclusion; around 57 percent of all employees and 53 percent of leadership are people of color. Women make up 73 percent of all leadership and 38 percent of system employees. Scripps was named a top employer in the nation by Fortune.

Southwestern Health Resources (Farmers Branch, Texas). Southwestern Health Resources is transforming its employees' lives while changing lives among the communities it serves. Along with meeting employees' general health needs with a generous benefits package, the system provides additional wellness programs and leadership training to further enrich employees' lives. Despite the challenges inherent to a hybrid work model, the system is introducing initiatives to continue building a vibrant workforce culture, spanning from open house events to continued diversity training. The system is planning to launch a new employee orientation experience in 2023, which will prime new employees for success from their first day onward. In 2021, The Dallas Morning News named Southwestern Health Resources as one of their "Top Places To Work" in the large companies category.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Since opening in 1962, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has helped increase the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. In addition to its core benefits package, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital employees benefit from an onsite fitness center, a credit union, car detailing services and professional development courses. Diversity has also been a cornerstone of St. Jude's since it opened, and the system has multiple resource groups for employees in addition to a diversity, equity and inclusion office. St. Jude's was one of Glassdoor's best places to work in 2023.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Stanford Health Care offers a variety of opportunities for its team members to grow professionally. The system supports innovation to deliver quality care and has a culture of sustainability. Stanford also aims to work as a community to change the lives of patients around the world for the better.It's C-I-CARE philosophy is a shared commitment to respect, courtesy and personal connection. For several positions, Stanford is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus, competitive compensation, and full benefits including fitness and wellness services. Stanford will also help employees buy homes, find back-up care options for dependents and provide discounts to local attractions.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital is a nonprofit health system serving a dozen counties and over 4 million people. It has more than 8,000 team members for its 1,040-bed facility. Tampa General was recognized among Glassdoor's 2023 Best Places to Work and is the only Florida-based healthcare company featured on that list. Putting its team members first is just part of its efforts to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America. Tampa General offers a full package to its employees with wellness programs, discounts and an array of professional growth programs.

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas). Texas Health Resources has more than 26,000 employees at 29 hospital locations. The nonprofit health system offers employees several health and wellness programs addressing such concerns as healthy pregnancy, behavioral health visits, and tuition reimbursement. THR also offers time off for community service, on top of regular paid time off, so employees can volunteer with local nonprofit groups. Forbes recognised THR as one of the best places to work in the nation earlier this year. People magazine honored THR as one of the 2022 companies that care, and the health system is a certified Great Place to Work.

UAB Medicine (Birmingham). UAB Medicine has 19,000 employees who treat 1.6 million patients annually. The system is the largest single-site employer in Alabama and has a reputation of attracting top talent to serve the Birmingham community. Forbes named UAB Medicine among the top large employers in the country in 2021 and the system has integrated diversity, equity and inclusion into its mission. UAB Medicine has employee resource groups for women, young professionals, veterans, LGBTQ healthcare equity and people with disabilities. To retain talent, the system offers competitive benefits packages including flexible schedule options and an onsite child development center. UAB Medicine supports employees with career pathway opportunities and professional development and formal education tuition support.

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). UCHealth works to foster an inclusive community that celebrates the differences, individuality and similarities between its more than 24,000 employees. Benefits include a five year incentive bonus to recognize employees' contributions and a pension plan fully funded by the system. Forbes named the system to its 2022 list of America's best large employers, and for the last nine years The Denver post has named UCHealth as a top place to work. With its expert staff behind it, the system works toward improving the care available to its community.

UCI Health (Irvine, Calif.). UCI Health invests in its people, processes, work environment and technology to improve the overall quality of life for employees, therefore enhancing employees' ability to grow, innovate and contribute their best work. Working at the health system means paid time off, health insurance, retirement and tax savings programs, and other wellness resources such as yoga sessions, onsite pet therapy and self-defense courses. In 2021, Forbes included the health system on its "America's Best Employers for Women," "America's Best Employers By State" and "America's Best Employers for Diversity" lists.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health encourages employees to focus on their own wellbeing along with the wellness of their patient population. To support employees, the system provides exceptional compensation and benefits packages, including offerings like free food and paid time off that help with work-life balance. Employee turnover has remained low despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. In 2022, UCLA Health received eight awards recognizing the system as a great place to work, including its number one spot in the healthcare category on Forbes' "2022 Best Employer By State" list.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). UCSF Health recruits motivated and talented clinical and administrative professionals. The system's values include professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence. UCSF develops an accountability report and offers faculty diversity initiatives. The health system also ranks among the top in the nation by U.S. News and World Report regularly, and includes around 18,000 staff and physicians. The University of California offers a variety of affiliate groups as well.

UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.). UNC Health's systemwide team includes more than 30,000 employees. The health system invests in promotions from within, offering personnel access to the learning and organizational development department and the Center for Leadership Excellence, which provides programs for professional leadership development. UNC Health fosters a diverse and inclusive work environment, with a goal to increase diversity in leadership and support employee resource groups. Forbes named it as a part of its best large employers list for 2023.

UR Medicine Thompson Health (Canandaigua, N.Y.). UR Medicine Thompson Health strives to continue growing, acquiring the latest technology, improving processes, enhancing benefits and recognizing associates for their achievements. In order to better serve this mission, the system provides full- and part-time employees with medical and dental insurance, a vision benefit, health savings accounts, paid time off, professional development, tuition assistance, a retirement program, and various discounts. The system, in partnership with the Employer Resource Network, also implemented a wellness program that grants associates access to coaches who offer free, onsite help with various subjects, including stress management, financials, domestic violence and legal troubles.

UW Medicine (Seattle). Over 35,000 talented professionals work at UW Medicine to deliver high quality care, conduct leading research and shape the future of healthcare. The system taps into the greater University of Washington community to supplement its benefits, with employee offerings running the gamut from public service loan forgiveness to virtual mindfulness classes. The system is a staunch advocate for diversity, inclusion and equity in healthcare, with their newly formed office of healthcare equity leading the charge. In an effort to ensure that all employees are their best selves, the system also offers a wide range of professional and organizational development programs.

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). UnityPoint Health's 32,000 employees play key roles in providing care to nine regions across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Over the past several years, UnityPoint Health has made a concentrated effort to invest in its team members, not only through traditional benefits, but also through opportunities for personal growth and development, recognition, and well-being resources. According to an annual employee survey completed in 2022, 82 percent of employees indicated that they intend to stay with the organization – a 10 percent increase from 2021. For the past two years, the Human Rights Campaign has awarded all four UnityPoint Health – Des Moines hospitals with the Health Equity Index Leadership Status, the highest recognition an organization can receive, due to the health system's proactive work for LGBTQ-inclusive policies.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). For more than 155 years, University Hospitals had been committed to its mission of healing, teaching and discovery. The health system employs 30,000 people and offers a wide array of benefits, such as tuition assistance, wellness programs and loan repayment. Diversity is an important aspect of the health system's values as well. UH is committed to social justice and equity, with a team that convenes leadership and caregivers to develop policies, engage in advocacy work and deliver data-driven education. UH is among the largest employers in Northwest Ohio and was named among the top large employers by Forbes.

The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.). The University of Kansas Health System employs more than 10,000 people. The system offers competitive pay and benefits and has been designated by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet facility since 2006. Diversity and inclusion is important to the University of Kansas Health System, which earned the Healthcare Equality Index's LGBTQ+ healthcare equity leader designation. The health system also includes an onsite GED program, performance development and ongoing virtual learning. Forbes named the health system to its 2022 and 2023 list of best large employers.

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center employs 18,000 team mates with the mission of pushing the boundaries to transform patient care and better serve the community. It also features multiple leadership programs to help employees reach their career goals. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UT Southwestern among the top hospitals in the area, and the system has earned recognition as being among the top places to work by Forbes and the Dallas Business Journal.

Valley Children's Healthcare (Madera, Calif.). Founded in 1952, Valley Children's Healthcare has grown from a humble 42-bed facility to a state-of-the-art, 358-bed facility with seven specialty care centers, seven primary care practices, and three regional NICUs. The health system's over 3,500 employees are given robust benefits packages, employee discounts, educational assistance, free access to an onsite primary and urgent care clinic, and more. The system also promotes from within to support employee career growth, filling 24 percent of all open positions with internal staff in 2022. Valley Children's president and CEO Todd Suntrapak is the elected 2023 chair of the California Hospital Association's board of trustees and supports emerging women leaders via the Carol Emmott fellowship program.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Vanderbilt University Medical Center and health system is a 1,709-bed system with 40,000 people employed across seven hospitals. The health system offers a full benefits package as well as child care and special classes for employees. Diversity is also important at VUMC, which has an Institute for Global Health and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Program for LGBTI health. Forbes honored VUMC as one of the top places to work in 2023.

WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) WVU Medicine / West Virginia University Health System comprises 20 hospitals and 20,000 employees. It serves hundreds of thousands of people each year and is driven to provide the most advanced healthcare possible. The health system provides comprehensive benefits and competitive pay including sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement for its employees. Nurses also have access to the Clinical Advancement for Professional Excellence program to accelerate professional development and promote quality nursing. WVU Medicine also has a network of internal travel nurses who serve hospitals and clinics across five states. Forbes honored the health system as among the top places to work in the nation earlier this year.

Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Wellstar is committed to developing people-centric programs, benefits and workforce culture for its 24,000 team members. In 2022, 81 percent of surveyed team members said Wellstar was a great place to work. The health system has historically provided resources for employees, and greatly expanded offerings to support increasing mental health and wellness needs since the pandemic. The system also has instituted a Team Member Emergency Assistance Fund that offers support to employees that have experienced an unforeseen crisis. Wellstar was recognized as one of Newsweek's "Best Workplaces for Diversity" in 2023.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Health is Connecticut's leading health system and second largest employer, with over 29,000 employees. Working at the health system places employees at the leading edge of the field, allowing them to work with industry leaders, contribute to healthcare in real time and grow their careers. Yale New Haven Health is also a diversity leader working to address health disparities and reflect cultural differences. Thanks to its diversity initiatives and hiring practices, the system has been ranked on DiversityInc’s "Top Hospitals & Health Systems" list.





Companies

3M Health Care (St. Paul, Minn.). 3M employs 93,000 team members across 87 countries, all with the common goal of advancing homes, companies and lives through technology. The company's innovative workplace environment encourages team members to learn, grow and challenge themselves with rewarding and stimulating work. 3M empowers team members to create their own flexible work schedules, allowing them to rearrange their days to maximize their own productivity. The company rewards its team with competitive salaries, benefits, discounts, and a "pay for performance" structure that further incentivizes employees to meet their goals. 3M also offers mentorship opportunities to foster career development.

AMN Healthcare (Dallas). AMN Healthcare prides itself on providing employees with the ability to fulfill their professional and personal goals, all while bettering the healthcare community. The leadership team values transparency and thus shares strategy and outcomes with the whole company, building a sense of community that permeates the organization. In addition, the company's eight employee resource groups support diversity, inclusion and belonging within the workplace. AMN Healthcare was recognized on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" list in 2022.

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, Ill.). Abbott Laboratories has over 130 years of experience in the creation and production of U.S. inventions, and has been fostering a culture of innovation throughout. The company's team consists of more than 35,000 U.S. employees, and team members spanning all levels of the organization are empowered to exercise their creativity at work each day. Abbott provides employees with comprehensive benefits, wellness programs, and professional development via tuition assistance and mentoring programs. It has been certified as a "Great Place to Work" in the U.S. and has been honored as one of Fortune's "Best Workplaces". Abbott has also been included on DiversityInc's "Top Companies for Diversity" list for 19 years in a row.

AccuReg (Mobile, Ala.). AccuReg, a software company creating technology solutions to address real problems in the healthcare industry, recruits from a pool of talented individuals who are looking for a career rather than a mere job. Employees use their skill sets to problem solve, address challenges and conflicts productively, and earn results-based raises and promotions. AccuReg associates receive a competitive compensation package that includes extensive industry training, insurance, paid time off, retirement plans and more.

Akasa (San Francisco). Akasa is a leading provider of AI for healthcare solutions, and its employees are all dedicated to one cause: making healthcare more accessible and affordable. The company aims to construct an expert team and arm them with the tools they need to succeed, including top-of-the-line health coverage, health savings accounts, parental leave, life insurance, unlimited paid time off, holiday leave, retirement plans, a flexible work environment and more. Akasa also provides an inclusive environment, with 49 percent of employees identifying as women and 26 percent of employees self-identifying as ethnic minorities. Team members hold Akasa in high regard, with a 97 percent approval rating for the CEO, 94 percent saying it is a great place to work, and 97 percent saying they feel they can take time off when needed.

Altera Digital Health (British Columbia, Canada). Altera Digital Health develops technology meant to alter the healthcare delivery space by putting humans back at the center. Working at Altera Digital Health provides employees with the opportunity to inspire healthier communities and make a real difference. In addition, the company offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Team members enjoy holidays, vacation, retirement savings, and comprehensive insurance plans.

Amazon (Seattle). Amazon promotes a customer-centric mindset where it is always "day 1" - meaning that team members are encouraged to innovate, invent and make smart choices. With a focus on hiring and maintaining talented employees who are motivated and entrepreneurial, the company cultivates a culture of high standards. As such, Amazon strives to provide great benefits to its full time employees, including flexible healthcare coverage options, financial security via retirement and insurance plans, the ability to own restricted stock units, free employee resources and assistance programs, discounts and more. Hourly employees can opt to participate in Amazon's career development program, which includes 95 percent prepaid tuition and related expenses and builds their professional skill sets. Amazon has been ranked in the top three for five consecutive years on LinkedIn's "Top Companies U.S." list.

Becton Dickinson (Franklin Lakes, N.J.). BD is a technology company at the forefront of medical discovery and care delivery. The company aims to improve patient outcomes, make care more affordable, streamline processes, increase safety and broaden access to care. BD employs almost 75,000 people across 50 countries, and prioritizes advancing the health of its employees. Among its offerings for employees are career growth programs, continuous learning opportunities, and generous compensation and benefits packages. In 2022, BD was rated first in the healthcare equipment and services industry in Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" list, as well as being named in their "Best Employers for Diversity" list.

Biofourmis (Boston). Biofourmis provides employees with a dynamic, growth-centric work environment. The company recruits diverse candidates with a common goal: improving the lives of patients through predictive care. The team includes those with PhDs in data science and biostatistics, patents, scientific publications, developers and engineers, and clinical operations leaders. The company offers team members health insurance options, paid time off, holidays, retirement matching and more.

BlueCross BlueShield Association (Chicago). Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which consists of 34 affiliated companies, has a longstanding history of innovation and adaptation. The company hires forward-thinking employees who are constantly looking for ways to improve their work. The system considers diversity a cornerstone of their success, and established their diversity council in 1999 to promote an inclusive company culture in which employees can show up as their truest selves. In keeping with its mission of improving health across the nation, the system provides employees with an extensive benefits program that enhances their physical, financial and mental health both inside and outside of work. Employees can also choose to participate in virtual and classroom learning, tuition reimbursement programs, mentoring or external development. In addition, the company offers several award and recognition programs that aim to reward employees for their contributions.

Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Mass.). Bringing over three decades of experience to the medical device industry, Boston Scientific's creativity and passion for human life help shape the lives of patients across the world. The company attracts employees who are hungry for change and are eager to have a positive impact on the world. Boston Scientific encourages its over 27,000 colleagues to further develop their careers, with managers providing those they supervise with individual professional development support. The company is also setting a "3Up" goal to diversify their workforce, aiming to increase the representation of women and multicultural talent at the supervisor and manager levels by three percent each. In addition, the company supports U.S. veterans and persons with disabilities. Workers are provided with competitive core benefits and flexible options based on individual needs.

Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio). Cardinal Health has a dual goal of advancing healthcare as well as its employees' careers. The team is encouraged to lead balanced lives and meet their personal and professional ambitions. Along with a competitive compensation and benefits package, Cardinal Health provides training, mentorship, tuition reimbursement, career planning and other professional development programs. Since science, technology, engineering and math are key to the company's daily operations, Cardinal Health is particularly invested in promoting interest in STEM in the community and within the company. Knowing that diversity in the workplace leads to a company with a more well-rounded perspective, Cardinal Health actively partners with organizations to recruit candidates from a variety of disciplines and communities. In 2022, the company was among the Human Rights Campaign's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" and Latina Style's "50 Best Companies for Latinas in the U.S.".

CareCredit (Costa Mesa, Calif.). For over 30 years, CareCredit, a part of Synchrony, has been dedicated to helping people and their families get the care they need. Team members are provided with training and development tools to explore their unique professional ambitions. The company provides benefits spanning from healthcare packages to workplace flexibility, so employees can meet their needs outside of the workplace.

CareRev (Los Angeles). Working at CareRev means a whole slew of benefits, ranging from health insurance, paid parental leave, unlimited paid time off, holidays, retirement programs with company matching, remote work opportunities, office equipment stipends and a learning reimbursement program. In the face of widespread burnout in the healthcare industry, CareRev empowers employees to take ownership of their own work schedules by granting them increased flexibility. This approach helps diminish the stress that typically leads to burnout.

Change Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Shared values are at the core of Change Healthcare's culture. In pursuit of a broader perspective and an enriched employee experience, the company celebrates diversity in all forms. People of color make up 37 percent of their team and women make up 66 percent. Another pillar of Change Healthcare is its commitment to a culture of learning. Change Healthcare University is a learning organization that offers access to over 5,000 training assets, 4,500 training objects, online books and more. The company also pays for performance, with base pay, cash incentives and long-term incentives.

The Cigna Group (Bloomfield, Conn.). The Cigna Group is dedicated to improving health and vitality across the globe, and its workforce of over 70,000 is equally committed to that mission. The company recruits passionate changemakers who aren't afraid to boldly take on challenges. The workplace culture is built on mutual respect, empathy and trust so that every employee can feel safe bringing their authentic selves to work each day. Since the company wants every employee to feel connected by purpose, there are a variety of opportunities for community engagement, from joining local nonprofit causes to helping provide disaster relief. The Cigna Group offers a range of benefits: medical and dental, time away from work, financial support, career development opportunities and flexible work arrangements.

Conifer Health Solutions (Frisco, Texas). For over 35 years, Conifer Health has been providing managed services to the healthcare industry. The company supports team member growth through Conifer University, which helps employees continue building their skill sets. With a culture of unity, integrity, service and respect, the company also provides team members with opportunities to volunteer and give back to their communities. Additional benefits of working for Conifer Health include flexible spending accounts, paid holidays and time off, retirement plans, and discounts on travel, workouts, movies and events.

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Covenant Health serves 23 counties across nearly 150 locations in the state, and its over 11,000 team members make it the area's largest employer. The system is committed to treating those employees well, offering a comprehensive benefits package that includes a matching 401k program, health insurance, a multi-service employee assistance programs, a student loan assistance program, and employee health and wellness initiatives. It also offers leadership education and growth opportunities, such an Emerging Leaders program to identify future leaders. Forbes recognized Covenant Health in their "America's Best Employers By State" list in 2021.

Dexcom (San Diego). Dexcom, a medical technology company aiming to better the lives of people with diabetes, employs more than 6,000 team members across the globe. At its core, Dexcom is focused on innovation and efficiency. Employees are dependable, service-oriented and dedicated to their work. Dexcom is devoted to celebrating its employees' strengths, empowering their continued growth and career advancement, and creating an engaging work environment. In 2023, Dexcom was named by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employers."

Elevance Health (Indianapolis). Elevate Health is committed to service and committed to each other. Teammates are able to make an impact in healthcare while surrounded by innovative, like-minded coworkers. The company invests in employees' personal and professional development, in hopes that each individual feels empowered to reach their full potential. Diversity and inclusion are of the utmost importance to Elevance, and they are dedicated to embracing a broad spectrum of perspectives and ideas. They also take care of their own by offering a comprehensive benefits package, wellness credits, work-life balance programs, parental support and more. The company has been acknowledged by Forbes and other publications as a great company to work for.

Ensemble (Cincinnati). Ensemble considers its people the key to its success, even the company name is a tribute to the idea of collaboration. Since people are the company's number one priority, team members are treated as clients too; service to each other is encouraged and expected. As such, Ensemble pours itself into developing each individual, both personally and professionally, leading to the betterment of the individual and the team. Each employee is given the tools to succeed, including competitive compensation and benefits, wellness programs, diverse and inclusive work conditions, recognition for successes, opportunities for growth, and a great team to collaborate with.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas (Pinehurst, N.C.). FirstHealth's commitment to caring for people encompasses care for patients, community members and team members. The organization's CEO, Mickey Foster, wants to build a culture in which all team members are fully committed to FirstHealth's goals and core purpose. To achieve this, Mr. Foster has implemented engagement initiatives such as an employee shadowing program that allows leadership to peek inside the workday of an individual employee, a monthly lunch with employees that opens discussions about employee satisfaction, and a weekly email with news from across the organization. FirstHealth also encourages professional development via a variety of programs and resources.

Health Care Service Corp. (Chicago). Health Care Service Corporation is a purpose-driven, customer-owned health insurer devoted to improving health and wellness throughout the communities it serves. HCSC is a community-centric, diverse, inclusive workplace dedicated to the development of its employees. Continued learning is supported via Blue University, which provides employees with onboarding, professional development and leadership programs. The company offers thorough compensation and benefits, ranging from medical to financial to general well-being, so that employees can bring their best selves to work each day.

HealthTrust Purchasing Group (Nashville, Tenn.). HealthTrust Purchasing Group recruits professionals who thrive in a high-impact environment and who are passionate about positively reshaping the human condition. With an emphasis on continuous learning, the company offers leadership development paths that include job shadowing, formal mentorship, interaction with executives, and a broad range of classes and sessions. Benefits of working at HealthTrust Purchasing Group include retirement plans, life insurance, paid time off, health coverage, flexible scheduling, and extras such as daycare, fitness centers, dry cleaning and pet insurance at certain office locations. Additional perks include consumer discounts, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, fitness classes, stock purchase plans, professional development opportunities and more.

Hologic (Marlborough, Mass.). Hologic, a medical technology company spanning the globe, hones in on women's health by creating products to detect diseases earlier and more accurately. The company is large enough to invest in its people and its technology, but remains tight-knit enough to ensure that each individual is cared for. Hologic rewards top talent; skill, ability, experience and performance is all assessed to guarantee pay equity. In addition, good health is prioritized within the company, with each employee receiving comprehensive medical and dental options. Hologic also empowers its people to invest in their futures via life and disability insurance, retirement and investment plans, and a discounted employee stock purchase program. In 2023, Hologic ranked in the top 15 on Forbes' "America's Best Midsize Employers" list.

Humana (Louisville, Ky.). For more than 60 years, Humana has cared for seniors throughout the nation. The company employs 95,500 associates to help achieve its goals of improving help and co-creating communities where positive health outcomes can be sustained. To support its associates and their families, Humana offers competitive base salaries, overtime pay, recognition pay, retirement plans with employer matching, health coverage, on-site screenings and vaccinations, family leave, discount programs and more. In an effort to continue building up employees, Humana offers learning events, tuition assistance and resources. As a result of its well-being movement, health risks such as elevated stress have dropped over 12 percent in recent years, nearly 89 percent of associates believe Humana is committed to its mission, thousands of employees take advantage of opportunities to stay connected with their community, and 90 percent of associates believe that the company's leaders care about them. Humana earned a certification as a "Great Place to Work" in 2022.

Illumina (San Diego). Illumina works to increase access to genomic technology so more people across the globe can experience health equity, a goal that can only be accomplished by a team of talented, curious, driven individuals. Illumina encourages employees to chase their own passions and interests via programs that hone their technical skills, personal growth and leadership abilities. The company provides employees with innovative benefits, including discounted stock purchasing, a genome access program, reproductive health programs, global well-being programs, a parental leave policy and financial assistance for job-related education - all while maintaining global pay equity. The company's efforts have resulted in multiple awards, including features in Forbes' "World's Best Employers" and "World's Top Female Friendly Companies" in 2021.

Intuitive (Sunnyvale, Calif.). Intuitive is making strides in the field of minimally invasive care, driven forward by a team of passionate employees. The innovative company has built a team hailing from diverse backgrounds and walks of life, and it's this unique culture that retains people for their entire careers. Employees are chosen because they each demonstrate the following qualities: character, capacity, energy and experience. Once an employee joins the team, their well-being becomes of utmost importance. Intuitive provides competitive base compensation, future planning services, growth and development opportunities, family support, income and identity protection, healthcare, time off, insurance options, and additional perks by location. According to Glassdoor's 2022 report, Intuitive was ranked 29 out of 100 on the list of "Best Places to Work."

LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.). LeanTaaS, knowing that its employees are vital to its operations, prioritizes its employees. Team members have access to the entirety of an ecosystem designed to help them grow, learn, and function in their personal "zone of genius." At LeanTaaS, the company pays 100 percent of employee premiums for medical, dental and vision plans. Time off, stock options, matching retirement plans, wellness reimbursement, and education reimbursement comprise just a few of the other employee benefits offered. Employees are encouraged to choose which work option works best for them: remote or in-office.

McKesson (Irving, Texas). McKesson allows employees to reach their career goals while touching the lives of millions across the globe. Employees are encouraged to work and play at their healthiest, happiest, highest potential. In keeping with that mission, every employee is gifted a Fitbit and given the chance to participate in companywide fitness competitions. Employees can also use gym discounts, free annual biometric screenings, flu shots and more. Since McKesson employees care about helping others, they are given employee volunteer days and the option to support nonprofit partners. Managers check in with their teams regularly to give performance feedback that will guide their career trajectory, and tuition reimbursement programs and scholarship grants are provided to help team members achieve their education goals. To help employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work each day, McKesson also fosters an open culture of awareness and inclusion. McKesson earned recognition as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for eight consecutive years.

MediQuant (Brecksville, Ohio). MediQuant is on a quest to enlist the best and brightest for its mission of optimizing healthcare data management. The company culture is relaxed and casual, with most of its over 225 teammates working remotely throughout the U.S. Hard work and initiative are rewarded with competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits. MediQuant has been acknowledged as a top fastest growing business in its region by Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management for the past 10 years, and employees reap the benefits of its growth trajectory.

Medline Industries (Northfield, Ill.). Medline Industries is solving the toughest challenges in healthcare, and it's employing the most enthusiastic entrepreneurs to do it. With over 30,000 teammates across more than 125 countries, the company believes diverse people bring diverse ideas because each person brings their own unique assets to the table. To enhance their preexisting capabilities, Medline invests in employees' professional development so that they can reach their full potential. The company also offers extensive benefits packages to help employees live well inside and outside of the workplace. Forbes has recognized Medline in its list of "America's Best Large Employers" for 2023, "Best Employers for New Grads" in 2022 and "Best Employers for Women" in 2022. The Chicago Tribune also honored Medline on the "Top Workplaces" list for 2021.

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland). Mindset matters at Medtronic. The company hires like-minded people who take decisive action, aim to win, move quickly, include everyone, and above all deliver results. With top-notch learning resources, tuition assistance opportunities, mentoring and leadership development programs, Medtronic offers employees a myriad of ways to improve their professional lives. As a global company, Medtronic has employees based all over the world. However, they are all connected by the common goal of healing and extending human life. Medtronic was named by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work as one of 2022's 25 best workplaces in the world, ranking at number 12.

Molina Healthcare (Long Beach, Calif.). Molina Healthcare has crafted a dynamic, engaging work experience that leaves employees feeling intellectually invigorated, emotionally fulfilled and financially valued. All 14,000 employees have moved to a permanent remote work model and have been given the tools and resources necessary to succeed in a remote work environment. Team members report feeling like part of a family, and say that the company culture is one of inclusiveness and diversity. Benefits of working at Molina include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, stock purchase options, several types of insurance plans, employee well-being programs, a rideshare portal, volunteer time off, continued education units and reimbursement, and more.

Mytonomy (Bethesda, Md.). Mytonomy delivers enterprise software solutions that address real problems facing healthcare organizations. Every team member at Mytonomy is an innovator at heart, and is compelled to produce superior content. In order to create a safe environment where everyone feels comfortable contributing, the company has committed itself to diversity and inclusion. In addition, they offer a comprehensive health insurance plan from a leading carrier, stock options, competitive salaries and unlimited paid time off.

National Medical Billing Services (Chesterfield, Mo.). National Medical Billing Services is a revenue cycle company that offers hybrid and remote opportunities throughout the country. The company offers a number of unique benefits that help employees realize their highest potential. For instance, employees are granted paid leave every other Friday, or up to 23 times per year, to reduce burnout and increase productivity. New hires are allowed to enroll in the company's matching retirement plan from day one. Volunteering is actively encouraged, and employees get annual paid time off to support their favorite causes. The company also provides the flexibility employees need to enjoy a balance between their work lives and home lives.

Notable Health (San Mateo). Notable Health is determined to fix the U.S. healthcare system via innovative software and as an employer embraces diversity. At Notable, anyone can belong and succeed. The company enjoys a low percentage of voluntary employee turnover, and employees love the company for its mission and opportunities to work from home.

NRC (Lincoln, Neb.). NRC Health recruits a diverse cast of associates who bring a slew of unique talents and viewpoints to the organization. Associates work with purpose, whether that be contributing to healthcare innovation in the office or by volunteering in the community. The company works as a team, supporting each other in their goals and celebrating each other's wins. It's also understood that life outside of work happens, so associates are granted a form of unlimited vacation time, and up to 12 weeks of parental and emergency leave. Complimentary lifestyle and financial coaches, a wellness program and an expansive insurance plan all help associates live healthy lives in and out of work.

Nuance (Burlington, Mass.). Working at Nuance means building a career rather than simply working a job. From the first day onward, employees are given the tools to continue improving, learning and creating. The company also creates an atmosphere of inclusivity with a number of its programs, such the Black Employees in Nuance Group and Nuance Pride. Community outreach is another tenet of Nuance's culture, with each employee getting 16 hours of annual volunteer time, employer organized donations and more. Knowing that its talent is its most important advantage, the company offers benefits to support health, financial wellness, self-care, balance and education.

RevSpring (Nashville, Tenn.). RevSpring is a leader in financial communications and payment solutions, and it is constantly striving to further improve. The workplace consists of highly motivated and technology-savvy team members, and employees truly enjoy working with their colleagues. The company provides a comprehensive compensation and benefits package, and employees can work from several locations throughout the nation.

SCP Health (Lafayette, La.). SCP Health is a leader in practice management and works with clinical and operational leaders to deliver a high level of care. The company's core values include agility, collaboration, courage and respect, and the organization is community to continual growth. SCP Health works with more than 400 facilities and 7,500 clinicians in 30-plus states to treat more than 8 million patients annually. Looking ahead, SCP promotes future-oriented, evidence-based and patient-centered healthcare policies with its advocacy team.

Sound Physicians (Tacoma, Wash.). At Sound Physicians, people are integral to its success. The company invests in its employees so that they feel fulfilled and joyful in their careers. Starting with its specialized onboarding process, Sound is there for employees every step of the way. The company provides wellness programs that address burnout, offers career guidance, extends flexibility so that employees can handle life changes, and more. Sound has also created a number of networks and affinity groups that address the diverse needs of its workforce.

Stryker (Kalamazoo, Mich.). Stryker is a medical technology company with over 46,000 employees across the globe. For the past five years, it has been named as a "World's Best Workplace" by Great Places to Work. Employees are actively engaged in improving the workplace, with 96 percent of employees participating in the annual engagement survey. Stryker's board of directors is 80 percent women or minorities, demonstrating its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In addition to taking care of its people, Stryker takes care of the environment. In the past five years alone, it has helped divert 25 million pounds of medical waste from landfills.

symplr (Houston). The team at symplr is united by a shared mission to improve operations for better healthcare outcomes. Teamwork is the company's north star, with team members collaborating to achieve their goals. Equity and integrity are built into symplr's culture to engage diverse perspectives and reward hard work. In a Comparably survey completed by 621 employees, symplr ranked in the top 5 percent of similarly sized companies for work culture, retention and compensation. The company has also been recognized as a best company for women, diversity and benefits in the last year.

TeamHealth (Knoxville, Tenn.). TeamHealth is a physician-led company focused on connecting physicians and advanced practice clinicians with health systems and organizations across the U.S. TeamHealth encourages work-life balance and a healthy lifestyle, as well as professional growth. The company has a women in leadership program to promote career advancement in clinical and nonclinical areas, offering mentorship and other resources to emerging leaders. Employees also have access to comprehensive benefits, including the Perks at Work online marketplace and financial services.

Teladoc Health (Purchase, N.Y.). Teledoc is a provider of holistic virtual care across 175 countries. It is driven by its mission of taking care of people and delivering the best possible quality, and so are its employees. The company celebrates individuality and innovation, and employees are given the chance to grow internally. Employees are given the option to enroll in an exhaustive healthcare program that includes Teladoc virtual care offerings. Additionally, there are employee stock awards and a discounted purchase plan, retirement plans and flexible time off.

Trusted Health (San Francisco). Improving the healthcare system is a complex task, but Trusted Health is tackling it by constructing a better experience for clinicians, so they can ultimately provide better care for patients. The company values togetherness, trust and authenticity, understanding and advocacy. Trusted Health sets its people up for success with its benefits package, which includes flexible paid time off, health benefits, parental family leave, an employer-sponsored retirement plan, mindfulness programs, and other resources.

UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.). UnitedHealth Group knows that embracing your true self unlocks your highest potential and your life's best work. Each of the over 340,000 employees help drive the company towards fulfilling its mission of improving the health of others through increased affordability, accessibility and quality of care. With career opportunities in a variety of categories and plenty of ways to grow from within, the company encourages its employees to explore their interests and chase their passion. Young professionals who are just starting their careers are encouraged to begin their journeys via an internship or recent graduate role. UnitedHealth Group offers team members an environment where they will be empowered to grow personally and professionally amongst peers who are just as motivated as they are. In addition, the company has designed numerous health and wellness programs to ensure a holistic approach to employee health, such as their Stride movement for exercise and mindfulness, great employee health coverage, savings and retirement plans, and more.

Vituity (Emeryville, Calif.). Vituity unites professionals and clinicians from various walks of life, amassing an experienced team to best address patient needs. Working at Vituity can mean a clinical or corporate career setting, each one playing an important role in the company ecosystem. The company culture is that of compassion and caring, and every employee is expected to act with mutual accountability. The team invests in its employees and partners through its comprehensive benefits, which include medical, dental, vision, a retirement plan that is among the top one percent in the country, career development programs, a robust diversity program and a wellness program.

Waystar (Louisville, Ky.). Waystar knows that its team members are its greatest strength. The company upholds a shared company culture of diversity, equity and inclusion that fosters individual and collective growth. Alongside competitive benefits packages and professional development offerings such as an annual all-leader Leadership Summit, employees are encouraged to innovate and exercise their creativity. Team members operating from a place of fulfillment benefits both the workforce and the company itself. Fast Company named Waystar as one of their "Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2022" and Courier Journal ranked it first in its list of "Greater Louisville Area Top Workplaces 2022."

Xtend Healthcare (Hendersonville, Tenn.). Xtend Healthcare, the healthcare arm of Navient, offers employees an opportunity-rich environment in which to shape their careers. Employees are active contributors in setting workplace goals, participating in regular performance reviews and discussions about their professional path. The company is also known for its support of the social and economic wellness of its local communities. For instance, the company is always looking for ways to improve efficiency to reduce waste, or for opportunities to partner with minority-owned businesses to uplift others in the community.

Zelis Healthcare (Atlanta). Zelis is focused on modernizing the healthcare financial experience. The company leverages technology and client partnerships to provide value to customers. Zelis has a collaborative culture intentionally built for growth. Its leadership values every voice and idea to make healthcare work better for everyone. Zelis leadership has also signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge to advance diversity in the workplace. Employees have access to competitive salaries and benefits, including a flexible working environment and career growth opportunities. Zelis has earned recognition as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 500 and was Great Place to Work certified in 2019-20.



Zotec Partners (Carmel, Ind.). Zotec Partners has cultivated a team of ambitious, talented people, and the company rewards them for their hard work. One benefit of working at Zotec is affordable health coverage; employees' premiums have not been raised once in over a decade. Other benefits include wellness programs, financial health education, free resources on family matters and legal situations, education assistance, retirement plans, remote work opportunities and much more. The Zotec Effect, a charitable giving and volunteer program, gives employees the chance to make an impact in their communities with matching gifts or volunteer hours. Zotec Partners was recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for 2020-22.