100 of the largest hospitals and health systems in America | 2020

Becker's Hospital Review compiled 40 large health systems by number of hospitals and 60 large hospitals by bed count.



This list was developed based on information as of September 2020.



Note: Hospitals and health systems do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list.



Please contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com with questions or updates for this list.

Largest Health Systems

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 186 hospitals. HCA Healthcare has more than 46,000 active and affiliated physicians and 98,000 registered nurses worldwide. In 2019, the health system reported approximately 35 million patient encounters and 9.2 million emergency room visits. HCA Healthcare ranks No. 65 on the Fortune 500 list and was named among the Ethisphere Institute's "World's Most Ethical Companies" list in 2019 for the 10th consecutive year.

Veteran's Health Administration: 170 hospitals. The VA has 1,255 health care facilities that serve veterans and their families, including 170 medical centers. The health system has 1,074 outpatient sites as well. The VA serves around 9 million veterans per year.



Ascension (St. Louis): 151 hospitals. Ascension is a nonprofit Catholic health system with around 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. Systemwide, Ascension offers 2,700 care sites in 20 states and Washington, D.C. The health system provides around 25 million outpatient visits per year and 3.1 million ER visits.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 137 hospitals. CommonSpirit Health was created in February 2019 as a combination of Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives and San Francisco-based Dignity Health. When it launched, the health system included 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians. The faith-based health system operates hospitals and care centers in 21 states.



Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 93 hospitals. CHS has more than 30 years of history, acquiring individual community and small hospitals. It spun off of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health as a 38-hospital health system in April 2016 and now includes 93 hospitals in 16 states. The publicly traded health system has 15,000 licensed beds across all facilities.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 92 hospitals. Trinity Health is a Catholic health system with 92 hospitals and 106 continuing care locations. It employs around 119,000 individuals, including 7,500 physicians and clinicians. The health system has locations in 22 states and serves communities that include about 30 million people nationwide.



LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 88 hospitals. The National Rural Health Association recognized two of the health system's hospitals — Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, Tenn., and Trousdale Medical Center in Hartsville, Tenn. — among the top 20 critical access hospitals in the nation in 2019. LifePoint Health is home to more than 55,000 employees.



Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 65 hospitals. In addition to its 65 acute care hospitals, Tenet Healthcare operates approximately 510 healthcare facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient centers, urgent care centers and imaging centers. The health system was ranked No. 172 on the Fortune 500 rankings for 2020 and has around 112,000 employees.



Vibra Healthcare (Mechanicsburg, Pa.): 45 hospitals. Founded in 2004, Vibra Healthcare and its affiliates have grown significantly over the past 15 years to employ more than 6,000 individuals and operate 45 specialty acute care hospitals, transitional care units and facilities, and outpatient physical therapy centers. The health system operates facilities in 14 states.



Providence (Renton, Wash.): 51 hospitals. Providence supports 51 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and more than 120,000 employees across eight states. It was formed in 2016 by the combination of Providence Health & Services and St. Joseph Health, and now includes a single health plan with 2.1 million covered lives.



Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 36 hospitals. In 2018, Carolinas HealthCare System rebranded as Atrium Health, a health system with history dating back to 1940, when its flagship hospital opened its doors. Now, the health system includes nearly 40 hospitals and hundreds of care locations that include physician offices, behavioral health centers and nursing homes. The health system is home to more than 55,000 employees and has earned HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 certification in both the acute care and ambulatory environments.



AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 49 hospitals. AdventHealth is a faith-based health system with nearly 50 hospitals in nine states, serving approximately 6 million patients annually. More than 80,000 team members in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, whole-person care.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 52 hospitals. Baylor Scott & White was formed in 2013 as a combination of Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare. The system has more than 1,100 care sites and 7,300 active physicians. The health system also includes a health plan and supports more than 49,000 employees and more than 7.5 million patient encounters per year. In 2020-21, 17 Baylor Scott & White hospitals appeared on the U.S. News & World Report list of America's Best Hospitals.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 50 hospitals. Bon Secours Mercy Health has more than 60,000 team members and 2,600 providers. The nonprofit Catholic health system has a presence in seven U.S. states and Ireland, and supports a research team focused on innovation to change the healthcare landscape.



Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): 46 hospitals. Since its founding in 2001, Prime Healthcare has grown to employ 40,000 people and operate hospitals and outpatient facilities across 14 states. The for-profit health system, which includes for-profit and nonprofit hospitals, hasn't sold or closed any hospitals since its inception and has invested $1.7 billion in capital improvements since 2005.



Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 46 hospitals. Sanford Health is an integrated health system that includes more than 200 senior living facilities and more than 200 clinics. The health system also supports a 200,000-member health plan and 47,757 employees. More than 1,400 physicians and 8,502 registered nurses deliver care at the health system's locations across 26 states and 10 countries.



UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40 hospitals. UPMC reports 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals, 700 physician offices and outpatient sites, and 90,000 employees. It also has rehabilitation, retirement and long-term care facilities, as well as a 3.9 million-member health plan. The health system has programs in four continents outside of North America and has a commercial arm, UPMC Enterprises, that aims to support innovation and efforts to lower the cost of care with data-focused digital solutions.



Mercy (St. Louis): 39 hospitals. The Sisters of Mercy founded this health system in 1986. The health system has 39 acute care, managed and specialty hospitals, as well as more than 900 physician practices and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians. Mercy also supports an IT division, supply chain organization and Mercy Virtual, which serves providers and patients nationwide.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 39 hospitals. Kaiser Permanente is a 39-hospital system with 715 medical offices and nearly 23,300 physicians. The health system supports more than 63,306 nurses and 217,828 employees across eight states and Washington, D.C. Kaiser also includes a nonprofit health plan serving 12.4 million members.



Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 37 hospitals. Avera Health has 315 locations across 100 communities, covering a patient population of 1 million people. The faith-based health system has 19,700 employees and healthcare experts in 60 medical specialties. It also provides management and consultation services and group purchasing for rural healthcare facilities.



Steward Health Care (Dallas): 36 hospitals. Steward Health Care is the largest private, physician-owned and led healthcare network in the country. Steward serves more than 800 communities with hospitals, urgent care centers and preferred skilled nursing facilities across nine states. The health system has more than 37,000 employees and 7,000 beds systemwide. The Steward Health Care Network reports around 12 million patient encounters per year.



Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 35 hospitals. Christus Health is a nonprofit health system with more than 600 healthcare-related centers. The system has around 45,000 team members, including 15,000 physicians that provide care in North America and South America. The faith-based health system has an ACO that participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program.



Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): 30 hospitals. Ardent has invested more than $1.5 billion in new hospitals as well as expanding services at existing facilities since 2001. The health system encompasses 4,384 licensed beds, 26,000 employees, approximately 180 clinic locations and more than 1,350 employed providers. It continues to focus on acquisitions of both in-market and new market opportunities.



Great Plains Health Alliance (Wichita, Kan.): 29 hospitals. Great Plains Health Alliance is a nonprofit organization that leases, manages and affiliates with hospitals in Kansas and Nebraska. Dating back to 1950, the health system has served rural communities and now works with team members to develop innovative solutions to overcome the challenges community hospitals face through consolidation in the healthcare space.



Banner Health (Phoenix): 28 hospitals. Banner Health is a large nonprofit health system that serves both rural and urban areas. The health system merged with the Tucson-based University of Arizona Health Network in 2015 to form Banner-University Medicine. It has more than 50,000 employees and is the largest employer in the Arizona region.



Community Hospital Corp. (Plano, Texas): 27 hospitals. CHC was founded in 1996 as a company to help community hospitals succeed. The health system has expanded since then to include hospitals across the nation and to provide supply chain, consulting, management and strategic support services.



Texas Health Resources (Arlington): 27 hospitals. In 1997, Texas Health Resources was formed through assets of Harris Methodist Health System in Fort Worth, Texas, and Presbyterian Healthcare Resources in Dallas. Since then, the health system has grown to include 27 hospitals and more than 4,000 licensed beds. Texas Health employs more than 23,000 individuals and has about 6,200 physicians with staff privileges.



Advocate Aurora Health (Oak Lawn, Ill.): 26 hospitals. Advocate Aurora Health reports 3 million unique patient visits per year at its 26 hospitals and 500 outpatient locations. It also has 63 Walgreens clinics and more than half a million users of its LiveWell app, which allows consumers to access personalized wellness information and virtual health tools across the health system. Formed in 2018 as a merger of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health, Advocate Aurora Health has 5,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, 22,000 nurses and 75,000 team members.



Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 26 hospitals. UHS has more than 400 hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ASCs in its system, which spans the U.S., U.K., and Puerto Rico. The health system ranked No. 281 among Fortune 500 companies in revenue for 2019; it has been ranked on the list for 17 years. The health system has more than 90,000 employees.



MercyOne (Clive, Iowa): 25 hospitals. MercyOne was founded in 1998 as a collaboration between Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, and the two Catholic health systems continue to support MercyOne. The health system has grown to 420 locations, including 25 affiliated hospitals and 18 owned or joint-venture medical centers.



Indian Health Service (Rockville, Md.): 24 IHS-operated and 22 tribally operated hospitals. The Indian Health Service is an agency within the HHS that provides healthcare services to about 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska natives belonging to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states. The health system includes CMS-designated critical access hospitals in rural areas and other locations.



Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 24 hospitals. Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit health system with 24 hospitals (one is virtual), 215 clinics and 40,000 employees. The system also has a 2,500-physician medical group and a health plan. In 2017, the health system won the Hearst Health prize for its mental health integration program.



Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): 24 hospitals. Sutter is a nonprofit health system that has more than 14,000 physician partners who care for more than 3.5 million patients. In addition to its hospitals, Sutter has about 36 ASCs and 4,259 licensed general acute care beds. The health system has appeared on IBM Watson Health's Top 15 Health Systems list.



Mayo Clinic Health System (Rochester, Minn.): 23 hospitals. Mayo Clinic Health System has three major campuses in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. The organization also serves more than 70 communities in Minnesota and Iowa through the Mayo Clinic Health System. More than 3,800 physicians and scientists and 63,100 allied health staff work at Mayo Clinic. Collectively, these sites care for about 1.2 million people annually from all 50 states and more than 135 countries.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 23 hospitals. In addition to its 23 hospitals, Northwell Health has more than 800 outpatient facilities and 14,200 affiliated physicians providing care for New York residents. The health system has about 70,000 team members, including 18,500 nurses and 4,500 employed physicians, along with a 1,900-plus medical resident and fellows program. More than 2 million patients receive treatment at Northwell facilities per year, including 865,260 emergency visits and 221,580 ambulatory surgeries.



SSM Health (St. Louis): 23 hospitals. SSM Health has about 40,000 employees and 11,000 care providers. The faith-based nonprofit health system provides care in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. As of May 2019, the health system reported more than 2 million outpatient visits and 185,112 inpatient admissions per year.



Baptist (Memphis, Tenn.): 22 hospitals. Baptist has 22 hospitals and 3,561 licensed beds. The health system supports more than 19,000 team members and 5,000 affiliated physicians who perform nearly more than 70,000 surgical procedures per year. The health system has several specialty centers and partnered with Semmes Murphey Clinic in 2015 to form the Brain & Spine Network.



Quorum Health Corp. (Brentwood, Tenn.): 22 hospitals. Quorum Health has 22 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets in 13 states. The health system has an aggregate of 1,817 licensed beds and also operates outpatient services providers. Quorum Health's subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, provides management and consulting services to more than 150 hospitals.



UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 21 hospitals. UnityPoint Health has 400 physician clinics, 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals, seven community mental health centers, four accredited colleges and home care services in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. It has more than 30,000 team members in rural and metropolitan communities. The health system reports about 7.9 million patient visits per year and has an ACO, as well as coordinated care programs.



Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.): 21 hospitals. Ballad Health is a 21-hospital health system that includes about 3,000 clinicians who care for patients in 29 counties covering areas of Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky. The system includes a children's hospital as well as several community hospitals, long-term care facilities and retail pharmacies.



Largest Hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): 1,638 beds. Barnes-Jewish Hospital is a teaching hospital affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The hospital is among the top 20 hospitals named to U.S. News &World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish is a member of BJC HealthCare, which provides a full range of health care services through its 15 hospitals and more than 100 healthcare sites in Missouri and Illinois.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital: 1,541 beds. Yale New Haven Hospital, part of Yale New Haven Health, serves as the primary teaching hospital for the Yale School of Medicine. Founded as the fourth voluntary hospital in the U.S. in 1826, today, it has two New Haven-based campuses, and also includes Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital and Smilow Cancer Hospital. Yale New Haven Hospital has a combined medical staff of about 4,500 university and community physicians practicing in more than 100 specialties.



Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus): 1,509 beds. In August 2019, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center recorded a milestone: performing more than 10,000 transplant surgeries. The hospital has nearly 30,000 employees and 1,813 physicians. lIt reported 62,352 patient admissions and 121,915 emergency room visits for the 2020 fiscal year. Wexner Medical Center also promotes research and reports more than 2,000 active studies and clinical trials.



Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami): 1,500 beds. Jackson Memorial Hospital is the flagship hospital for Jackson Health System and is home to the level 1 Ryder Trauma Center. The hospital also houses the Miami Transplant Institute, Miami Burn Center and the Schatzi and Stanley Kassal Project, a level 3 neonatal intensive care units with 126 beds.



AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.): 1,364 beds. AdventHealth Orlando has an international reputation for providing cutting-edge treatment and research to advance care delivery. The hospital is the flagship of AdventHealth, a faith-based health system with nearly 50 hospitals in nine states. U.S. News & World Report named AdventHealth Orlando the No. 3 hospital in Florida in 2020-21.

Cleveland Clinic: 1,285 beds. The Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit health system integrating hospital care, research and education. The main campus ranks among the U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals in the nation. As of Sept. 15, the health system reported 4,520 physicians and scientists and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers.



Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 1,265 beds. Saint Marys is part of Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, which comprises Saint Marys and the 794-bed Methodist campus. Founded in 1889 as a faith-based hospital, St Marys has grown to include a children's hospital, psychiatric treatment center and general clinical research center.



Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.): 1,211 beds. Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center is the flagship hospital for Charlotte-based Atrium Health and has two locations less than 2 miles apart. The hospital has more than 1,100 physicians and care providers and is the region's only level 1 trauma center. The hospital provides training for more than 360 physicians, dentists and pharmacists in 40 specialties and subspecialties.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston): 1,182 beds. Founded in 1925, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, which includes Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, is one of two level 1 adult trauma centers in Houston and the only level 1 trauma center for both adult and pediatric patients in Houston. Together with the hospital's academic partners at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, which provides access to more than 1,800 physicians, Memorial Hermann-TMC serves more than 90,000 adult and pediatric patients per year in its 24/7 emergency and trauma center.



The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): 1,162 beds. Johns Hopkins features 33 operating rooms, with 14 dedicated to general and neurosurgery, as well as the Sheik Zayed Tower with 355 inpatient rooms for adult care. The hospital's Bloomberg Children's Hospital has 205 private inpatient rooms and level 1 pediatric trauma services. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 3 in the nation in 2020-21.



UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.): 1,157 beds. UAB Hospital has more than 1,500 physicians and 17,642 employees. The academic medical center reports nearly 92,000 discharges annually and more than 1.6 million outpatient clinic visits. The hospital's facilities include a 430,000- square-foot clinic, women and infant center, an eye hospital and a rehabilitation center. Healthgrades honored the hospital with the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from 2017 to 2019, and it was named one of America’s best hospitals in 2020.



Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): 1,134 beds. Mount Sinai Hospital is the flagship hospital of an eight-hospital health system which includes 7,480 physicians. The hospital was designated with the highest recognition in the 2020-21 "Best Hospitals" issue of U.S. News & World Report, and the hospital is nationally ranked in six specialties including geriatrics, cardiology/heart surgery, gastroenterology/GI surgery, diabetes/endocrinology, nephrology, and neurology/neurosurgery.



Beaumont Hospital–Royal Oak (Mich.): 1,131 beds. Opened in 1955 as a 238-bed hospital, Beaumont has grown into a major academic and referral center that includes 7,930 employees and 2,110 physicians. The hospital is a level 1 adult trauma center and level 2 pediatric trauma center with 55 residency and fellowship programs. Beaumont is the exclusive clinical partner of the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, with more than 1,400 Beaumont doctors on faculty.



Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa, Okla.): 1,112 beds. Saint Francis is a nonprofit Catholic health system that includes a 1,112-bed tertiary care center with a children's hospital and level 4 neonatal intensive care unit. The health system has more than 1,000 physicians, 10,000 employees and 700 volunteers.



Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, Ohio): 1,101 beds. Miami Valley Hospital opened in 1890 and has grown into a three-hospital system with a level 1 trauma center. U.S. News & World Report ranked Miami Valley Hospital No. 6 in Ohio for 2019-20. The hospital also earned recognition from Healthgrades among the America's 100 Best Hospitals for three consecutive years.



UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,095 beds. UF Health Shands Hospital has 1,209 physicians and more than 9,000 skilled nursing and support staff members. The hospital reported 56,557 admissions in 2019 and 10,922 employees. U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals survey ranked it as the No. 1 hospital in Florida, with nine medical specialties in the nation’s Top 50, more than any other hospital in the state.



Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas): 1,042 beds. In the 2019 fiscal year, Baylor University Medical Center recorded 39,217 admissions, 101,080 emergency room visits and 122,255 outpatient visits. The hospital has 1,057 physicians and 4,943 employees. The hospital also has more than 20 specialty centers and offers patients access to more than 150 national clinical trials.



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 1,042 beds. Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked No. 2 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in 2019-20. Founded in 1811, the hospital now treats more than 50,434 inpatients and 1.8 million outpatients annually. The hospital also records more than 111,524 ER visits annually and its surgeons perform more than 42,000 procedures.



Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: 1,006 beds. Tampa General Hospital serves a population of 4 million people in West Central Florida. The nonprofit hospital has more than 8,000 employees, is the primary teaching hospital for USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and has 400 residents and fellows assigned to it. It is a level 1 trauma center and its organ transplant center surgeons have performed more than 10,000 adult solid organ transplants.

Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.): 1,000 beds. Vanderbilt University Hospital serves around 65,000 inpatients per year. Physicians in the department of medicine clinics see more than 718,000 outpatient visits annually.



Vidant Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.): 974 beds. Vidant Medical Center provides medical services to more than 1.4 million patients annually across 29 counties. The hospital is a level 1 trauma center and the flagship teaching hospital for Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. The hospital received the Mission: Lifeline Gold STEMI Receiving Center Quality Achievement Award and NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association in August.



Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital: 971 beds. Huntsville Hospital is a regional referral center for northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. It is the flagship facility for Huntsville Hospital Health System, which includes additional hospitals across Tennessee. Systemwide, Huntsville has 2,200 patient beds and 15,000 employees.



Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): 957 beds. Duke University Hospital has 51 operating rooms and a nine-OR ASC. The nonprofit hospital has earned the Healthcare Equality Index Leader recognition from the Human Rights Campaign in 2020 and a Hospital Safety Grade of A from 2012 to 2020. U.S. News & World Report also named the hospital among the top 20 hospitals in the nation for 2019-20.



Houston Methodist Hospital: 952 beds. Houston Methodist Hospital is a nonprofit, faith-based academic medical center that is the flagship location for one of Houston’s largest healthcare systems. The hospital had more than 45,500 emergency room visits, 381,585 outpatient visits and nearly 42,000 admissions in 2019.



Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.): 923 beds. The Inova Fairfax Hospital campus includes a children's hospital and is the flagship location of the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute. The hospital is a level 1 trauma center and teaching facility for Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and Georgetown in Washington, D.C., among others. The hospital also has partnerships with seven schools of pharmacy along the East Coast and in the Midwest.



MedStar Washington Hospital Center: 912 beds. MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a nonprofit, teaching and research hospital that recorded nearly 444,000 inpatient and outpatient visits last year. The hospital has a medical, dental and surgical staff with around 1,685 team members and is the founding site for the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute. In 2020-21, U.S. News & World Report honored the hospital with a national ranking for its cardiology and heart surgery program.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia): 908 beds. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is the flagship facility of Jefferson Health. As of June 2019, the hospital reported 39,122 inpatient visits and 1.3 million outpatient visits annually. The hospital has around 2,741 physicians and practitioners and 9,604 employees.



Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.): 906 beds. ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital is a 1.3 million-square-foot hospital that serves as a level 1 trauma center. The teaching hospital has more than 1,400 physicians and surgeons as active members of the medical staff. Its Center for Heart & Vascular Health hosts nearly 1,000 open heart surgeries per year and includes about 50 clinical trials annually.



Medical City Dallas: 899 beds. Medical City Dallas includes more than 100 specialties and 1,463 active physicians. Medical City Dallas treats adult and pediatric patients who travel from more than 75 countries for treatment. The hospital was ranked No. 7 by U.S. News & World Report 2020-21 among hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth.



Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): 894 beds. Northwestern Memorial Hospital is the primary teaching affiliate of the Feinberg School of Medicine. The hospital is the flagship facility of Northwestern Medicine, which includes more than 4,400 aligned physicians and hundreds of locations in the Chicago area. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Northwestern Memorial Hospital among the top 10 hospitals in the nation.



Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 886 beds. Founded in 1902 as a 12-bed hospital, Cedars-Sinai has expanded into a health system with more than 40 locations around Los Angeles and more than 4,500 physicians and nurses. The hospital reports 50,646 admissions and 802,354 outpatient visits per year. It also supports 14,121 full-time employees and a 2,112-member medical staff. Research is also prioritized at Cedars-Sinai, with 2,145 research projects systemwide.



Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 885 beds. The Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, is an academic medical center that serves residents of 24 counties in North Carolina and southwest Virginia. It was founded in 1902 as a medical school for Wake Forest College and grew to a five-hospital health system with more than 19,220 employees, 2,100 physicians and more than 300 primary care and specialty clinics.



Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas): 882 beds. Opened in 1894, Parkland Health and Hospital System has grown into an organization with 20 community-based clinics and is the primary teaching hospital for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. The public hospital reports more than 1 million outpatient visits every year and is a level 1 trauma center.



Hartford (Conn.) Hospital: 867 beds. Hartford Hospital is a regional referral center that includes a 114-bed mental health facility and a 104-bed long-term care facility. The hospital has more than 1,280 physicians and dentists on its medical staff and more than 7,000 nurses and staff members.



Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Medical Center: 864 beds. Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center is part of a health system that includes a 600-member medical staff and more than 25 specialties. The hospital reports around 209,650 emergency department visits per year and more than 1,300 trauma visits annually. U.S. News & World Report named Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center among the top 25 hospitals in Florida for 2019-20.



NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City): 862 beds. NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center is an academic medical center and part of NewYork-Presbyterian, an integrated academic healthcare system with 10 hospital campuses and more than 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups.



Mercy Hospital St. Louis: 859 beds. Mercy Hospital is a level 1 trauma center and level 3 neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital has earned a spot on the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list and a CMS 5-Star Hospital rating. Mercy Hospital St. Louis has 317 locations and had 1 million outpatient visits and 89,054 emergency visits during fiscal year 2018.



Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 859 beds. Forsyth Medical Center, along with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, hosts around 40,000 surgical procedures per year. The hospital was founded in 1887 and has grown into an award-winning institution. It has earned the Clinical Excellence Award from VHA and the Quality Gold Plus Achievement Award from the American Heart Association.



Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center of Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee): 854 beds. St. Luke's Medical Center partnered with Samaritan Medical Center in 1984 to form Aurora Health Care, which has grown to include more than 15 hospitals and 150 clinics. The system merged with Advocate Health Care in 2018.



Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston): 850 beds. Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center has recorded more than 250,000 cardiac catheterizations, 115,000 open heart surgeries and 1,450 heart transplants since its inception. Its specialists treat patients from more than 75 countries.



NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): 844 beds. NYU Langone treats patients from around the world. The hospital in Manhattan includes 96 operating rooms and an advanced critical care unit. The hospital's labor and delivery unit reports 5,500 deliveries over the last year.



Baptist Health - Little Rock (Ark.): 843 beds. Baptist Health - Little Rock is a faith-based hospital with a heart, orthopedic and women's health center. It is part of the Arkansas-based Baptist Health system.



Montefiore Hospital – Moses Campus (Bronx, N.Y.): 816 beds. Montefiore Hospital – Moses Campus is part of Montefiore Medical Center, with more than 100 years of history. The health system has 10 hospitals as well as over 215 locations and is the academic medical center and University Hospital for Albert Einstein College of Medicine.



Methodist Hospital (San Antonio): 811 beds. Opened in 1963, Methodist Hospital provides an array of services including cardiology, oncology, emergency medicine, neurosciences, maternity care, gynecology and orthopedics. Methodist earned a Hospital Safety Grade of A from The Leapfrog Group. The hospital is part of Methodist Healthcare, a private health system.

Orlando (Fla.) Regional Medical Center: 808 beds. Orlando Regional Medical Center is the flagship hospital for Orlando Health, providing medical care, rehabilitation and a brain injury rehab program. Orlando Regional Medical Center is also a level 1 trauma center, serving 85,000 patients per year. The center has also earned the silver Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.



University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore): 806 beds. The University of Maryland Medical Center is the flagship hospital of the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore. It has more than 10,000 employees and 1,000 faculty physicians. In 2019, the hospital reported more than 442,000 outpatient visits and more than 33,000 admissions at both its downtown and midtown campuses. UMMC has earned the Beacon Award for Excellence, a national award for critical care.



UNC Medical Center (Chapel Hill, N.C.): 803 beds. UNC Medical Center has a staff of more than 7,100 employees, including a 1,100-person medical staff, and treats more than 37,000 patients each year. The hospital serves all 100 North Carolina counties and its satellite locations provide care to more than 800,000 patients each year. The hospital also includes the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated facility.



Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans): 775 beds. Ochsner Medical Center is a member of Ochsner Health System, a 40-hospital health system that has more than 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians as well as 26,000 employees. The nonprofit academic medical center recently expanded its campus increasing capacity to offer more specialty care services, such as cardiology, neuroscience, transplant and surgery services.



The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City): 750 beds. University of Kansas Hospital is an academic medical center with 23 accredited residency programs and more than 30 research institutes and centers. It serves as a level 1 trauma center and has 40 operating rooms.



Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 794 beds. Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus is an integrated medical center that includes a transplant program as well as several specialists. The hospital has 37 operating rooms as well as a women's cancer program and vascular center.



ProMedica Toledo (Ohio) Hospital: 794 beds. ProMedica Toledo Hospital serves a 27-county area in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The hospital has more than 4,800 employed healthcare professionals as well as 1,000 affiliated physicians. Healthgrades honored the hospital as one of the 50 Best Hospitals in the nation from 2018 to 2019.



Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): 793 beds. Brigham and Women's Hospital is the flagship institution for Brigham Health, which has more than 1,000 inpatient beds and 1,200 physicians providing care at its locations. Brigham and Women's Hospital is also a teaching affiliate of Boston-based Harvard Medical School, and the health system has nearly 5,000 scientists and physician investigators.



Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest (Allentown, Pa.): 780 beds. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest is the flagship hospital of Lehigh Valley Health Network. It is a level 1 trauma center and has a children's ER, certified for level 2 pediatric trauma. The hospital is a member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance.



UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus (Worcester, Mass.): 773 beds. UMass Memorial Medical Center is part of a three-hospital health system that has 1,392 physicians on the active medical staff and 9,573 total employees.



Hackensack University Medical Center: 771 beds. Hackensack Meridian Health's Hackensack University Medical Center is a nonprofit teaching hospital that was founded in 1888. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital grew to around 950 beds to accommodate patients with respiratory illness.



Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: 766 beds. Albany Medical Center is part of Albany Med, a four-hospital system with more than 450 physicians. The health system serves more than 2 million people in a 25-county area.

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City): 738 beds. NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center is an academic medical center and part of NewYork-Presbyterian, an integrated academic healthcare system with 10 hospital campuses and more than 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups. The health system has around 47,000 employees and affiliated physicians.



North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.): 738 beds. North Shore University Hospital has more than 4,000 physicians delivering a wide range of specialty and general healthcare. The hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has a level 1 trauma center in an emergency department that serves 90,000 patients per year. The hospital has earned the Silver Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and earned recognition from U.S. News & World Report among the 50 best hospitals in the nation for cardiac care in 2018-19.



Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): 716 beds. Broward Health Medical Center is a nonprofit hospital and level 1 trauma center. The hospital has 800 physicians delivering care.

Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.): 714 beds. Reading Hospital is the flagship facility of Tower Health. It includes the Reading HealthPlex, McGlinn Cancer Institute and Miller Regional Heart Center. The hospital has more than 1,000 physicians and 49 locations.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.