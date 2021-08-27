US Chamber of Commerce, affiliate drop lawsuit over insurance price transparency rule

A lawsuit aiming to block enforcement of the HHS insurance price transparency rule has been withdrawn in light of the regulation's delay, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Tyler (Texas) Area Chamber of Commerce withdrew their lawsuit against HHS Aug. 25. The withdrawal comes after the federal government said it would delay the insurance price transparency rule by six months.



The lawsuit claimed the insurance price transparency rule went beyond the federal government's authority and would reduce competition and raise prices for consumers.