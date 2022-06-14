Travel nursing presents hospital employers with legal risks

The popularity of travel nursing is leaving healthcare facilities and the companies serving them susceptible to misclassification accusations and joint-employer disputes, Bloomberg Law reported June 14.

Providers should read contracts to understand who is liable if a travel nurse sues a healthcare facility and staffing company, according to the report. Even if agreements state that a hospital is not a temporary employee's employer, courts may decide it's a joint employer. If they are a joint employer, they may have to pay legal fees if a staffing agency is sued.

If classified as an employer, healthcare facilities may be bound by labor laws that didn't apply to independent contractors. In California, for example, employers are required to pay part of a worker's cell phone bill if a phone is needed for the job.

"Given the already serious issues with many of these healthcare workers feeling overwhelmed and underpaid, they’re going to turn these questions not just to the individual hospitals, but potentially also to the companies that are hosting these platforms," Sonya Rosenberg, a labor and employment partner at Neal Gerber Eisenberg, told Bloomberg Law.

