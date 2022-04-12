Tennessee governor won't consider clemency for RaDonda Vaught

A petition signed by thousands of nurses nationwide to grant RaDonda Vaught clemency has taken off in the weeks since her conviction for a fatal medication error, but the movement may be in vain.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office confirmed to Kaiser Health News last week that he is not considering clemency for Ms. Vaught.

As of April 12 at 9:30 a.m., more than 200,000 people had signed a national petition hosted on change.org, calling for Ms. Vaught's clemency.

Ms. Vaught was convicted March 25 of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult for a fatal medication error she made in December 2017 while working as a nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Patient safety groups, medical associations and nurses nationwide have spoken out against the conviction, saying it sets a dangerous precedent for the profession.

Ms. Vaught's sentencing is scheduled for May 13. She faces up to eight years in prison.