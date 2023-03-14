South Florida is 'ground zero' for healthcare fraud

South Florida is a hot spot for schemes designed to defraud Medicare and Medicaid, according to an investigator for HHS' Office of the Inspector General.

Omar Pérez Aybar, a special agent for HHS' Office of Inspector General in South Florida, told CNBC on March 9 that about 90 percent of durable medical equipment companies are fraudulent.

"South Florida, without question, is the ground zero for healthcare fraud, but it's only one state. There are 49 others and territories where these types of schemes are occurring," Mr. Pérez Aybar told CNBC.

Mr. Pérez Aybar described how fraudsters will establish durable medical equipment companies, which often sell no actual equipment. The company's owners will purchase patient information or pay kickbacks to participating physicians to submit claims to public payers.

In Florida, there were 600 HHS investigations into fraud in 2022 and 43 criminal convictions in fraud cases, according to data from the Office of the Inspector General.

Here are 13 notable fraud cases Becker's has reported in the region since March 2022, starting with the most recent:

A Florida chiropractor and surgeon were convicted Jan. 30 of a $31 million scheme to defraud Medicare by billing for medically unnecessary medical equipment.



