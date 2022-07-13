Miami man charged with selling fake Cisco equipment to hospitals as part of $1B scheme

A CEO running dozens of companies across two states has been indicted in New Jersey after he allegedly trafficked billions of dollars worth of fake Cisco equipment and sold it to hospitals and other organizations.

Onur Aksoy, 38, of Miami, the CEO of the collective 'Pro Network Entities,', allegedly ran at least 19 companies across New Jersey and Florida, 15 Amazon storefronts and 10 eBay storefronts out of which he sold counterfeit Cisco networking equipment, according to the July 8 indictment.

He imported the fraudulent devices from co-conspirators in China and Hong Kong, who would repackage old, used and discarded Cisco products as the latest new models. He sold this equipment to hospitals, schools, government agencies and the military, which would often fail, malfunction and cause serious safety issues.

Over the many years of running this operation, Mr. Aksoy sold over $1 billion worth of counterfeit products, racking up over $100 million in revenue with Mr. Aksoy pocketed millions for personal gain, according to the Justice Department.



Anyone who suspects being a victim of Mr. Aksoy, visit this website.