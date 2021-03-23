Physician sentenced to jail for placing explosives at Michigan hospital

A pathologist contracted to work in the lab at McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital was sentenced to three years' probation and 93 days in jail for placing explosives at the facility, the Port Huron Times Herald reported March 23.

Michael Patrick Barna, MD, was sentenced by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Dan Damman about two months after he pleaded guilty in January to "explosives, sending with intent to fright," according to the report. An explosives violation — "vulnerable target (health facility)" was dismissed in the plea deal.

Police said Dr. Barna entered the hospital Nov. 4 and placed incendiary devices in the trash cans at the facility. The three devices were pieces of dry ice in water, sealed in plastic bottles.

No one was injured, patient care was not interrupted, and there was no damage to the hospital. However, the hospital said employees were affected.

"I'd like to thank everyone who responded so quickly and effectively that afternoon. This was an unprecedented attack that created a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety," McLaren Port Huron President and CEO Eric Cecava said in a statement shared with Becker's March 23.

"From the team members who comforted patients, visitors and colleagues who were shaken by the incident, to our team members in facilities, housekeeping and security who worked closely with law enforcement to determine if there were other devices, the professionalism and compassion shown that day was astounding, and I'm proud of our team’s calm but determined actions," he said.

Dr. Barna, whose medical license is still active, according to the Michigan Board of Medicine website, told the court he'd started going to counseling to confront his errors in action and judgment, according to Times Herald. The newspaper reported that he also said he's enrolled in community college so he can start a new career.

