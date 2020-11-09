Healthcare worker charged after incendiary devices set off at Michigan hospital

A man contracted to work in the lab at McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital has been charged in connection with incendiary devices placed in three trash cans at the facility, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the Port Huron Police Department.

Michael Patrick Barna, 59, allegedly entered the hospital about 3:45 p.m. Nov. 4 and placed the devices in the trash cans, according to police.

"As these devices detonated, they created a loud disruption that was heard in many departments within the hospital," McLaren Port Huron said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We aren't yet sure what the device was, but we do know that it was not [Composition] C-4, gunpowder or similar. Fortunately, no one was injured, no patient care was interrupted, and there was no damage to our facility."

After the incident, the hospital said it immediately increased security, and is partnering with local law enforcement to investigate. McLaren Port Huron said it has returned to restricted visitation guidelines during the pandemic.

Mr. Barna, who is no longer contracted with the hospital, was arrested after an interview Nov. 5 and was arraigned Nov. 8.

Police said Mr. Barna faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the explosives violation charges.

