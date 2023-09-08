Philips looks to settle for $479M in respirator recall cases

More than three years after recalling millions of respirators because foam used to muffle noise entered the machines and patients' lungs, Philips Respironics submitted a decision in federal court Sept. 7 to settle litigation related to the recall for $479 million.

The lawsuits began piling in October 2021 — about four months after the recall — according to court documents. Since then, the FDA has reported more than 105,000 injuries and 385 deaths related to the recall.

Philips Respironics filed for a partial settlement agreement, which is subject to the court's approval, to offer between $50 and $1,500 to each customer, according to The New York Times.

In a news release, the company said the decision is not an admission of liability or guilt.