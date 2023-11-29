Optum now has 90,000 physicians

Optum added nearly 20,000 physicians in 2023, Optum Health CEO Amar Desai, MD, said.

During a presentation at UnitedHealth Group's 2023 investor conference on Nov. 29, Dr. Desai said Optum has nearly 90,000 employed or affiliated physicians and another 40,000 advanced practice clinicians serving tens of millions of people.

Optum reported 70,000 employed or affiliated physicians across more than 2,200 facilities at the end of 2022. The UnitedHealth Group subsidiary is the largest employer of physicians in the United States and has acquired several practices over the past year.

Optum has more than 4 million patients in fully accountable care arrangements, which is expected to grow to 5 million by the end of 2024, Dr. Desai said.

"As a physician, I'm particularly excited that we are becoming the practice and partner of choice in the marketplace. That is because we are driving quality, standardizing technology and clinical systems, and most importantly, strengthening our relationships with patients and providers," Dr. Desai said.