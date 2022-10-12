Nurse robbed at gunpoint at Tennessee hospital

A nurse at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., was robbed at gunpoint Oct. 10, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident occurred in the hospital's parking lot at 4:10 p.m. A male suspect pointed a rifle at the nurse and asked for her purse, police said. A female suspect accompanied the man and was seen driving their vehicle.

As of Oct. 11, police were still searching for the suspects, who were later caught on security footage trying to use the nurse's debit card in a store.



Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Tristar Health, which owns Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.