Nurse impostor treated patients for 15 years, police say

A Tennessee woman has been charged after treating thousands of patients without a nursing license, CBS affiliate WTVF reported Feb. 28.

Bobbie Blair, 49, worked at an in-house medical clinic at the Tyson Foods plant in Shelbyville, Tenn. Police received an anonymous tip and found she was practicing without a nursing license and with a forged document.

A detective found Ms. Blair graduated from the licensed practical nurse program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in 2007; however, she failed the National Council Licensure Examination twice that year. She never took it again, the report said.

Ms. Blair allegedly was using a fake license with a number of two legitimate licensed practical nurses from Tennessee, but it is unclear who forged the document. The detective was able to contact one of the legitimate licensed practical nurses, who said she did not know Ms. Blair or anyone in the area, according to the report.

Ms. Blair has worked at the clinic since 2007 and is estimated to have treated around 15,000 patients. She is also the wife of the plant manager, according to the report. Ms. Blair was charged with 10 counts of impersonation of a medical professional and two counts of identity theft. She was arrested Feb. 24 and released on $10,000 bond.

"We take this issue very seriously," a Tyson Foods spokesperson told WTVF. "While we don't comment on active criminal matters, as soon as law enforcement reached out, we fully cooperated."