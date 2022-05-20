Kentucky physician charged with murder-for-hire

Stephanie Russell, MD, was arrested May 19 on a charge of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to the Justice Department.

Dr. Russell, 52, of Louisville, Ky., allegedly tried to hire someone May 15 to murder her ex-husband. The person she allegedly contacted was an undercover FBI employee.

The government alleges that Dr. Russell agreed to pay the undercover agent $7,000 for murdering her ex-husband. The government further alleges that Dr. Russell left $3,500 outside of her medical office on May 18 as half of the payment and agreed to pay the remainder once the murder took place.

If convicted, Dr. Russell faces a maximum prison term of 10 years, according to the Justice Department.