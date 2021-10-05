Former EHR technician gets 12 years in prison for stealing 3,300+ military members' records 

A former medical records technician and U.S. Army administrator was sentenced Sept. 30 to more than 12 years in prison for his role in a transnational fraud and money laundering scheme that targeted more than 3,300 military members, according to the Justice Department.

Frederick Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Mr. Brown pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 29, 2019, the Justice Department said.

Mr. Brown worked with four other individuals to steal money belonging to military members, as well as military dependents and civilians employed by the Defense Department. Between July 2014 and September 2015, Mr. Brown, a former civilian medical records technician and administrator with the U.S. Army at the 65th Medical Brigade in Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, stole the personal information of 3,300 military members, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Brown admitted to capturing the personal information by taking photos of his computer screen while logged into a military EHR database; he then provided the stolen data to a co-defendant and others in the Philippines. Mr. Brown's co-defendant and the others used the stolen information to access DOD and Department of Veterans Affairs benefits sites.

The scheme resulted in more than $1.5 million in financial losses for the 3,300 victims, which included at least eight general officers and numerous diabled veterans.

In addition to his prison term, Chief Judge Orlando Garcia of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ordered Brown to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.