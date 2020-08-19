Ex-CEO gets 3 years in prison for healthcare fraud

The co-founder and former CEO of a drug and alcohol rehabilitation company in Pennsylvania was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the Department of Justice announced Aug. 17.

The sentencing came one year after Jason Gerner pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Mr. Gerner was the former leader of Liberation Way, which has drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in Yardley, Bala Cynwyd and Fort Washington, Pa.

According to the Justice Department, Mr. Gerner was involved in several schemes, including fraudulently purchasing insurance policies on behalf of patients to enable Liberation Way to bill for treatments that were never provided. Another scheme involved using pre-signed medical orders for tests and treatments for patients who were never seen or examined by a physician, according to the Justice Department.

In addition to the prison term, Mr. Gerner was also ordered to pay restitution of $9.3 million and to forfeit $444,983.

