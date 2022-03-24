9 recent healthcare industry lawsuits

From a New York health system suing its insurer in an attempt to recoup losses to an Arkansas hospital sued for allegedly failing to protect patient information, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. New York health system sues insurer to recoup $228M in COVID-19 losses

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health is suing its insurance provider, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., arguing it should cover $228 million in losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Epic fails to get Supreme Court review of punitive damages for trade secrets case

Epic failed to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to consider reversing a U.S. Court of Appeals decision to trim its punitive damages from $420 million to $280 million in its lawsuit against Mumbai, India-based Tata Consultancy Services.

3. California health system sues Kaiser, alleging 'tens of millions' in underpayments

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health sued Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, alleging the insurer routinely underpaid claims.

4. Arkansas hospital sued after leaving behind patient records after closure

The Arkansas attorney general filed a lawsuit March 17 against a defunct hospital accusing it of failing to protect sensitive patient information after it closed.

5. UnitedHealthcare gains support in effort to overturn Medicare overpayment ruling

America's Physician Groups and America's Health Insurance Plans are among the organizations throwing support behind UnitedHealthcare's effort to have the Supreme Court reverse a federal appellate court's decision regarding Medicare overpayments.

6. TeamHealth hit with suit alleging inappropriate billing, overcharges

A self-funded employer in Louisiana is suing Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth over what it considers inappropriate billing and "systematic overcharges."

7. Former employees sue Molina over 401(k) plan

A group of former Molina employees is suing the Long Beach, Calif.-based managed care company over alleged violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

8. Appellate court reverses class-action win in UnitedHealth reprocessing case

A federal appellate court reversed a pair of lower court decisions that required UnitedHealth Group's behavioral health unit to reprocess 67,000 previously denied mental health and substance abuse claims.

9. Novant Health sued over $2K ER visitation fee

A patient filed a putative class-action lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, accusing the health system of charging a hidden fee for emergency room visits.