Epic fails to get Supreme Court review of punitive damages for trade secrets case

Epic failed to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to consider reversing a U.S. Court of Appeals decision to trim its punitive damages from $420 million to $280 million in its lawsuit against Mumbai, India-based Tata Consultancy Services.

Here are seven details from the case:

In October 2014, Verona, Wis.-based Epic Systems filed a lawsuit against Tata and Tata America International Corp., alleging that Tata employees stole trade secrets, confidential information, documents and data from Epic.

In April 2016, a Wisconsin jury ruled in Epic's favor on seven claims, including

misappropriation of trade secrets. The EHR company initially was awarded a $940 million verdict — $240 million in compensatory damages and $700 million in punitive damages.



In 2017, a Wisconsin judge reduced Epic's punitive damages award to $420 million to comply with state laws that limit punitive damages to twice the amount of compensatory damages.



Epic filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to review its case in April 2021 because of its issue with the amount it was to be paid in compensatory damages, which the appeals court in August 2020 cut down to $140 million.



According to the court documents, Epic claimed the appeals court had "erroneously set a cap at a one-to-one ratio of punitive to compensatory damages."



On March 1, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case upholding the lower court's decision.



Epic is to now be awarded $280 million from Tata Consultancy Services.

Epic declined to comment on the decision.