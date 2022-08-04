5 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a for-profit hospital operator facing an antitrust lawsuit to an Illinois health system entering into a settlement in a vaccine mandate case, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. HCA hit with antitrust lawsuit

On July 27, the city of Asheville, N.C., and Buncombe County filed a lawsuit against Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Mission Health, which is owned by HCA. The lawsuit alleges the health systems have engaged in anti-competitive practices.

2. NorthShore reaches $10.3M settlement in vaccine mandate case

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem agreed to pay more than $10.3 million to resolve allegations over its COVID-19 shot mandate.

3. Judge dismisses former director's retaliation suit against MercyOne

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by a former MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center worker in Sioux City, Iowa. The worker said she was fired in retaliation for filing an ethics complaint against a heart surgeon.

4. UCSF hospital, Dignity Health sued over healthcare data-sharing

University of California San Francisco Medical Center and San Francisco-based Dignity Health, along with Facebook parent company Meta Platforms were named in a class-action lawsuit filed July 25 claiming that patients' private medical data was used to target them with Facebook ads.

5. Rush University Medical Center inks $2.95M deal to resolve ERISA suit

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center agreed to pay $2.95 million to settle an ERISA lawsuit filed by four former 403(b) plan participants who alleged mismanagement of their retirement plan.









