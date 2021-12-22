6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From physicians suing Envision Healthcare to the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to review a case involving Epic, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Supreme Court declines bid to block New Mexico's vaccination mandate for healthcare workers

A justice on the nation's highest court on Dec. 21 rejected a bid to block New Mexico's mandate requiring that many workers in higher-risk environments — including healthcare settings — be vaccinated against COVID-19.

2. ER physicians sue Envision, accuse firm of practicing corporate medicine

The American Academy of Emergency Medicine Physician Group filed a lawsuit Dec. 20 against Envision Healthcare, claiming the healthcare services company violated state law by taking over emergency department operations at Placentia (Calif.) Linda Hospital.

3. Supreme Court to review implications of Epic workplace arbitration case

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request for it to review a labor violations lawsuit that seeks to understand the effects of a 2018 workplace arbitration case involving Verona, Wis.-based EHR vendor Epic.

4. 3 ED physician organizations file brief to support surprise-billing legal challenge

Three organizations representing emergency department physicians filed an amicus brief Dec. 17 to support the Texas Medical Association's legal challenge to the federal surprise-billing dispute resolution process.

5. Biden asks Supreme Court to allow nationwide vaccination mandate for healthcare workers

President Joe Biden's administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court Dec. 16 to allow the CMS vaccination mandate for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs to take effect across the country.

6. Judge approves, delays New York City retiree health plan

A judge approved New York City's change to its retiree Medicare contract after a pair of lawsuits, but outlined a new timeline and conditions to its rollout.