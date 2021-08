Explora BioLabs, a preclinical biotechnology research company, opened a new vivarium — a plant and animal research lab — on Aug. 23.

The new lab in San Diego is the latest in a network of Explora BioLabs facilities designed for biotechnology companies without plant and animal research labs of their own. It's one of five facilities the company will have opened by the end of the year.

Explora BioLabs has eight facilities in San Diego, with two more scheduled for a 2022 launch.