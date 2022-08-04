Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients

Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4.

The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.

The U.S. is seeing the largest monkeypox spike of any country in the world, and CDC data shows that cases have risen nationally to 6,617 as of Aug. 3, an increase of more than 80 percent from the prior week.