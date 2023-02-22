UW Medicine collaborates with digital health platform to treat Type 2 diabetes remotely, with AI 

Seattle-based UW Medicine is teaming up with digital platform Delve Health to improve the care of Type 2 diabetes patients through the use of remote monitoring and artificial intelligence.

The project, funded by the National Institutes of Health's Bridge2AI program, will continuously gather smartwatch data including heart rate, oxygen and activity levels via Delve Health's app, combining it with glucose monitoring, according to the Feb. 22 news release.

The study aims to research a diverse group of more than 4,000 people across the U.S. to develop unbiased machine learning models to treat Type 2 diabetes patients.