SSM Health, Cincinnati Children's: 5 Big Tech hospital partnerships

Here are five hospital and health systems partnerships with Big Tech companies that Becker's reported on in February.

1. Navitus Health Solutions, a digital pharmacy benefits platform owned by St. Louis-based SSM Health and Costco, partnered Feb. 27 with Amazon Web Services to build a new cloud-based foundation.

2. The Center for Health Affairs, a regional hospital association in northern Ohio, began partnering with Amazon Web Services on Feb. 23 to launch a social determinants innovation hub in Cleveland.

3. Amazon acquired hybrid primary care company One Medical, which partners with 16 health systems across the U.S., on Feb. 22.

4. IncludeHealth, a digital physical therapy company developed in collaboration with Google and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, raised $11 million, VatorNews reported Feb. 16.

5. Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth has moved to Amazon Web Services for its backup EHR, cutting its recovery time to between two and four hours, HealthTech Magazine reported Feb. 9.