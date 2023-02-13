CalvertHealth moves to Amazon Web Services to back up Meditech EHR

Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth has moved to Amazon Web Services for its backup EHR, cutting its recovery time to between two and four hours, HealthTech Magazine reported.

"To me, it was a no-brainer. I thought, 'If we don't do it now, we won't get to do it again.' As a stand-alone, rural-based organization, we couldn't achieve this on our own," Melissa Hall, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer and vice president of clinical services for CalvertHealth, told the news outlet. "It was a huge win for us, and the driving piece of it was ensuring that we can deliver patient care."

It used to take the health system up to 72 hours to back up its Meditech EHR on premises, leaving it vulnerable in the event of a cyberattack, according to the Feb. 9 story. CalvertHealth has since undergone two failover notices, and no one has noticed.