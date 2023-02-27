Digital pharmacy company owned by SSM Health partners with AWS

Navitus Health Solutions, a digital pharmacy benefits platform owned by St. Louis-based SSM and Costco Wholesale Co., is partnering with Amazon Web Services to build a new cloud-based foundation.

AWS will work with the company to design, develop and deploy the new cloud platform. Navitus' pharmacy benefits program serves 9 million customers, according to a Feb. 27 Navitus news release.

"Navitus' continued growth is reflective of the market placing value in our pass-through model of pharmacy benefits management," Navitus Chief Transformation Officer Ken Goodnight said in the release. "In parallel, we are progressing a digital transformation that will position Navitus to meet stakeholder needs more flexibly. Our teams have momentum toward the modernization and modularization of 40 percent of core applications by year-end."