Digital physical therapy company developed with Cincinnati Children's snags $11M

IncludeHealth, a digital physical therapy company developed in collaboration with Google and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, raised $11 million, VatorNews reported Feb. 16.

The company will use the funding to expand its MSK-OS remote care platform. IncludeHealth partners with health systems, physical therapy networks, orthopedic practices and the government.

"There are multiple approaches to delivering musculoskeletal care. Some companies were built as virtual providers with an objective to save costs for employers or health plans by circumventing traditional providers. Others were built to partner with providers to extend their reach beyond their clinic. We fall in the latter category. We believe hybrid care is the ultimate solution — a seamless blend of onsite and remote services from your local providers," founder and CEO Ryan Eder told VatorNews.