AWS, Center for Health Affairs launch social determinants of health innovation hub

The Center for Health Affairs, a Northern Ohio regional hospital association, is partnering with Amazon Web Services to launch a social determinants of health innovation hub in Cleveland.

The center will use AWS' cloud computing and machine learning capabilities to analyze structural racism, poverty that results in gun violence, behavioral health crises and other social determinants of health, according to a Feb. 23 Center for Health Affairs news release.

"We are honored to work with AWS to generate critical insights about eliminating disparities experienced by people in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio," Center for Health Affairs President and CEO Brian Lane said in the release. "The platform The Center is building will drive valuable insights to initially work with local community leaders and residents, policymakers, provider organizations, researchers and business leaders to demonstrate outcomes, identify improvements and begin to reshape Cleveland's programs and policies. Using our historic models of success, our hope is the SDOH Innovation Hub will then serve global communities facing similar social determinants of health issues."