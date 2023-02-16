OSF HealthCare's $250M venture capital arm: 6 things to know

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has a venture capital arm that focuses on post-seed funding rounds for companies specializing in health IT, medical devices, therapeutics, diagnostics, and technology-enabled care solutions.

Here are six things to know about OSF Ventures:

1. It started in 2016.

2. It is led by Dr. Mayank Taneja, vice president of venture investments.

3. It has $250 million in assets under management, with 18 portfolio companies and 10 exits.

4. It has invested in Ascension Ventures, the venture capital arm of St. Louis-based Ascension.

5. Notable exits include remote monitoring company Current Health, which was acquired by Best Buy in 2021; data analytics provider Health Catalyst, which went public in 2019; and digital mental health company SilverCloud Health, which was bought by telehealth giant Amwell in 2021.

6. Recent investments include participating in a $15 million series A funding round for artificial intelligence-powered heart health platform Cardiosense; a $6.3 million series B round for pediatric sepsis device maker 410 Medical; and a $75 million series B round for AI diagnostic company Digital Diagnostics.