OSF Ventures, the investing arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, named Mayank Taneja as vice president of venture investments.

Mr. Taneja, who joined OSF Ventures in 2016, stepped into the new role June 26, according to a June 30 press release. He will oversee $250 million in assets across three funds.

In addition to the leadership transition, OSF Ventures will also invest $100 million in med-tech and innovative workflow solutions.