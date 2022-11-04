Michael Dowling: $2.55B life sciences hub would spur healthcare innovation in NY

A proposed $2.55 billion life sciences hub would jumpstart healthcare innovation in New York, said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

The proposed Midway Crossing project in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., on Long Island would use mostly private dollars and produce an estimated 4,300 science, technology, engineering and healthcare positions with salaries mostly well over $100,000 a year, Mr. Dowling wrote with James Hayward, PhD, president and CEO of Applied DNA Sciences, in an Oct. 31 op-ed in Newsday.

The 179-acre Midway Crossing would be anchored by biotech firms like Applied DNA sciences and include a STEM educational center, research laboratories and healthcare offices, according to the article.

"Its mission dovetails with that of Northwell Health — improving community health with advanced medical care, top-flight research, and innovation bolstered by the collaborative efforts of industry partners," Mr. Dowling and Dr. Hayward wrote.

The Suffolk County (N.Y.) Legislature and Islip (N.Y.) Town Council recently approved the project, which is now seeking public money from places like the state's Long Island Investment Fund, according to the op-ed.