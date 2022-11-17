MemorialCare VC arm: 8 things to know

MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, invests in privately held early-to-mid-stage companies focused on health IT, healthcare services and medical device innovations and partners with emerging firms with proven management teams.

Here are eight other things to know about MemorialCare Innovation Fund:

1. It was founded in 1993.

2. It is led by administrative director Peter Dowerah and managing directors Brant Heise and Caleb Winder.

3. In June, it made a strategic investment in risk management platform Asimily.

4. It was among the top 10 health IT investors in the third quarter of 2021.

5. It has invested in patient education platform Twistle.

6. It has joined several other health system venture capital funds in investing in digital health platform Xealth, a spinoff of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

7. In April 2020, it led a $16 million series B funding round for digital behavioral health company SilverCloud Health.

8. In March 2020, it co-led an $18 million series B funding round with Cigna Ventures for digital health firm AristaMD.