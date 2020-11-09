KLAS: Top 9 healthcare IoT security platforms chosen by healthcare organizations

As healthcare organizations continue to navigate Internet of Things security and manage risks associated with connected devices, many are looking to beyond vendor's core capabilities to factors including cost and culture, according to KLAS Research.

For its Healthcare IoT Security 2020 report, KLAS interviewed 51 healthcare organizations about which vendors they have selected for IoT security for their respective institutions. Data for the report comes from two sources: KLAS Decision Insights Data and KLAS Performance Data.

Here is the overall decision energy by hospitals choosing new IoT vendors:

Palo Alto Networks (Zingbox): 33 considered; 5 decided/likely choice

Medigate: 29 considered; 12 decided/likely choice

Ordr: 28 considered; 11 decided/likely choice

Armis: 18 considered; 2 decided/likely choice

CyberMDX: 11 considered; 2 decided/likely choice

Cynerio: 9 considered; 2 decided/likely choice

Senato Cybersecurity Solutions: 8 considered; 7 decided/likely choice

Asimily: 8 considered; 6 decided/likely choice

Cylera: 7 considered; 5 decided/likely choice

Other: 7 considered

More articles on cybersecurity:

UVM Medical Center reassigns, furloughs 300 workers due to IT system downtime: 6 details

Upstate New York health system computer network back online after 10-day outage

California medical group fined $25K for withholding woman's medical records 20 months

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.