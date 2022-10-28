Intermountain Ventures: 7 things to know

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has a venture capital arm called Intermountain Ventures that invests in early- and growth-stage companies aiming to improve health, providing clinical expertise and data along the way.

Here are 7 other things to know about Intermountain Ventures:

1. It was founded in 2019.

2. Nathan Jones has been its executive director since November 2019.

3. The Intermountain Ventures Fund invests in health IT firms that prove they can improve outcomes and reduce costs, with a minimum investment of $1 million, a target of $3 million to $5 million over the life of the portfolio company, and the majority in series A to C rounds.

4. To expand its impact, including globally, Intermountain Healthcare partners with other investment firms, such as Triventures, Health Enterprise Partners and Ascension Ventures, the venture capital arm of St. Louis-based Ascension.

5. Intermountain Ventures is among the health system venture capital arms that have invested in Leiters, a provider of sterile pharmacy services.

6. Intermountain Healthcare joined a $200 million funding round Jan. 11 for Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers founded by former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman. The round also included New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.

7. Intermountain and Ascension Ventures both participated in a July 2021 funding round for Vori Health, a company that provides digital and in-person musculoskeletal care.