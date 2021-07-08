Ascension, Intermountain join funding round for musculoskeletal care startup

Vori Health, a company that provides digital and in-person musculoskeletal care, raised more than $50 million July 7 in a series A funding round.

The venture capital arms for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and St. Louis-based Ascension participated in the funding round.

Vori Health provides full service physical medicine and rehabilitation care, imaging and lab ordering, physical therapy, prescriptions, health coaching, nutritional guidance and community support.

"We need an innovative partner who can integrate with our nonsurgical and surgical providers, that address a broad range of patients and conditions," Nickolas Mark, Intermountain Ventures' managing director, said in a news release.