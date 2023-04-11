How OSF HealthCare is using AI to streamline utilization management workflows

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare will use an AI-based and machine learning platform to streamline its utilization management services and improve workflows.

The new platform, dubbed CORTEX, will help the health system streamline utilization management workflows and reporting reducing the need to do it manually, according to an April 11 XSOLIS press release.

The platform can also give OSF feedback and provide data transparency so that communication between the health system and payers within its network can be more effective.