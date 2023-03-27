How Amazon is working with Mass General, Intermountain to reduce healthcare burnout

Amazon Web Services has selected 23 startups for an accelerator program aimed at easing healthcare burnout that some health systems will assist with.

The ideas use technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual care and remote monitoring to improve retention, deployment and training of caregivers, according to a March 27 news release. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Ventures and the American Hospital Association will provide assistance.

The startups are:

— Babblevoice

— Compassly

— DocAbode

— Dropstat

— eConsult

— Florence

— Grapefruit Health

— Hypercare

— InformMe

— IoT Solutions Group

— Kare Mobile

— Momo Medical

— Moonhub

— Mytonomy

— Navenio

— Pathology Watch

— Proximie

— Rose Health

— RxPlace

— Squid iQ

— Supportiv

— The TeleDentists

— Visionable