Amazon Web Services seeking tech startups to fix healthcare burnout

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and the American Hospital Association are among the organizations advising Amazon Web Services as the cloud giant opens up applications for tech solutions for overcoming healthcare burnout and other workforce issues.

Amazon Web Services will select 20 startups that plan to use tech to train employees, retain staff or deploy workforces, according to a company news release shared with Becker's. They will receive up to $25,000 in Amazon Web Services computing credits and mentoring from tech and healthcare experts during the four-week virtual program. Applications are due Jan. 8.

Besides the American institutions, accelerator members will have the chance to work with hospital and healthcare groups from the United Kingdom, Canada and Latin America on issues like clinical validation and EHR integration.