Google collaborates with Mayo, Highmark, others on 'healthcare data engine accelerators'

Google Cloud has partnered with health systems including Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care.

"These accelerators, developed collaboratively with healthcare organizations, will solve a range of industry pain points, and they will unlock the truly transformative power of interoperable longitudinal patient records," said Aashima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions for Google Cloud, in a Nov. 14 company news release.

The so-called healthcare data engine accelerators aim to better collect and analyze social determinants of health data, provide patient flow metrics to reduce bottlenecks, and merge claims and clinical information to identify population health indicators.

"We applaud Google for its innovation around privacy and security and its ongoing commitment to healthcare [application programming interfaces] and innovation," stated Mayo Clinic CIO Cris Ross. "These healthcare accelerators will be important tools for our scientists and innovators to reduce health disparities and inequity."