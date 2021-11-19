Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai & more system CIOs join venture to grow health tech companies 

Several CIOs from health systems including Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai and SCL Health have signed on as advisors to a new innovation venture focused on growing healthcare and government tech companies, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

Ross Mason, Ricky Caplin and Newton Howard, MD, founded the new venture, dubbed Aurora Forge. The initiative aims to grow seed-stage healthcare and government tech companies and donate the majority of their profits to charities.

"We want to solve the world’s biggest problems by helping great scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs lead translational impact via technological breakthroughs into the marketplace," said Dr. Howard, who serves as a professor at both University of Oxford and Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University. He is also a resident scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

Mr. Mason serves as CEO of Aurora Forge. In 2004, he founded the venture philanthropy High Impact Network of Responsible Innovators. Mr. Caplin is CEO of the HCI Group and is the tech founder and chairman of Caplin Family Offices.

Here are the advisors who have joined Aurora Forge: