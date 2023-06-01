7 health systems using AI to reduce clinicians' documentation burdens

Administration burdens such as EHR documentation cost U.S. healthcare $1 trillion annually, but to combat this, hospitals and health systems have been using and piloting artificial intelligence and generative AI to help significantly reduce administrative responsibilities for their providers.
Here are seven hospitals and health systems using AI to help reduce the amount of time clinicians spent at their screens:
- Los Angeles-based UCLA Health is using AI to connect patients with a chatbot to ease clinicians' documentation burden in the EHR.
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health is using AI to reduce the amount of time clinicians are spending in front of screens by using it to create automated transcripts of patient encounters.
- UC San Diego Health, Madison Wis.-based UW Health, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are piloting generative AI from Microsoft and Epic Systems.
- Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare is partnering with health tech company healthPrecision to develop an artificial intelligence-based platform that can help reduce hospital nurses' documentation burden.