How UCLA Health, Cedars-Sinai are integrating more AI into clinical workflows

UCLA Health, Cedars-Sinai and more are accelerating their adoption of artificial intelligence to help them interpret data, build predictive models, streamline tasks and procedures, and to enhance communication with patients.
Several hospital and health system leaders joined the LA Bioscience Ecosystem Summit Twenty23 on May 25 to discuss how AI will play a role in patient care, with many organizations stating that they are already seeing promising new developments with the technology, according to a May 25 press release from UCLA Health.
Here are four AI-based projects hospitals and health systems are working on:
- Los Angeles-based UCLA Health is using AI to connect patients with a chatbot and to ease clinicians' documentation burden within the EHR.
- Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is building AI tools that can integrate data from imaging files, spreadsheets and written documents.
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health is using AI to reduce the amount of time clinicians are spending in front of screens by using it to create automated transcripts of patient encounters.
- Los Angeles-based MLK Community Healthcare is using AI to alert staff to irregularities in patients' clinical care.