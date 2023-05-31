How UCLA Health, Cedars-Sinai are integrating more AI into clinical workflows

UCLA Health, Cedars-Sinai and more are accelerating their adoption of artificial intelligence to help them interpret data, build predictive models, streamline tasks and procedures, and to enhance communication with patients.

Several hospital and health system leaders joined the LA Bioscience Ecosystem Summit Twenty23 on May 25 to discuss how AI will play a role in patient care, with many organizations stating that they are already seeing promising new developments with the technology, according to a May 25 press release from UCLA Health.

Here are four AI-based projects hospitals and health systems are working on: