BayCare developing AI platform to ease nurses' documentation workload

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare is partnering with health tech company healthPrecision to develop an artificial intelligence-based platform that can help reduce hospital nurses' documentation burden.

The health system will co-develop the platform, dubbed Medical Brain, with healthPrecision, according to a May 11 press release from BayCare. Using the platform, nurses will be able to use a mobile device to dictate information to the application, instead of providing patient updates via a computer.

The platform will then input that information into a patient's EHR.

Through its app, Medical Brain can also remind nurses when a patient's follow-up is recommended or required.